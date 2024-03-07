State lawmakers call on Jiles to resign from Arkansas Board of Corrections

Roughly a dozen lawmakers gathered at the state Capitol on Thursday to jointly demand that Board of Corrections member Alonza Jiles resign from his seat, a move that he has resisted since calls for his departure began early last month.
Jiles
Today at 2:41 p.m.
Roughly a dozen lawmakers gathered at the state Capitol on Thursday to jointly demand that Board of Corrections member Alonza Jiles resign from his seat, a move that he has resisted since calls for his departure began early last month.
Jiles