State lawmakers call on Jiles to resign from Arkansas Board of Corrections

Today at 2:41 p.m.

by Josh Snyder

Arkansas Senate Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, calls for the resignation of state board of corrections member Alonza Jiles in a news conference with other Republican members of the general assembly at the state capitol on Thursday, March 7, 2024. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)
Roughly a dozen lawmakers gathered at the state Capitol on Thursday to jointly demand that Board of Corrections member Alonza Jiles resign from his seat, a move that he has resisted since calls for his departure began early last month.

