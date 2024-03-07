GOLF

UA women close strong

The University of Arkansas women's team rallied with a team score of 4-under 280 to move up six spots into fifth place in the final round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate on Wednesday.

The No. 6 Razorbacks tied Mississippi State for the low round of the day on the par-71, 6,369-yard course at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island, S.C., after falling back to 11th on Tuesday with a 295.

Arizona State slipped past Northwestern on Wednesday to win the 54-hole event at 3 under par, one shot ahead of the Wildcats.

Auburn finished third at 5 over, followed by host South Carolina (+6) and the Razorbacks (+7).

Georgia, LSU and Texas tied for sixth place at 12 over, while Duke and Wake Forest tied at 13 over to wrap up the top 10.

The Razorbacks' surge was led by junior Kendall Todd, who fired a 67 with five birdies and one bogey to finish at 1 under and tied for ninth.

Arkansas freshman Maria Jose Marin finished in a tie for 19th after concluding with an even par round. Senior Miriam Ayora had a 2 under 69 on Wednesday and tied for 28th. Sophomore Reagan Zibiliski carded a 2-over 73 and tied for 54th, and senior Ela Anacona shot 3 over to come in a tie for 66th.

-- Tom Murphy

TRACK & FIELD

SEC honors for Razorbacks

University of Arkansas track and field coaches Chris Bucknam and Chris Johnson and pole vaulter John Scott Kendricks earned SEC honors announced Wednesday.

Johnson, in his first year as the Razorbacks' women's coach after 12 years as an assistant, was named SEC Indoor Coach of the Year in vote by his coaching peers after Arkansas won its 10th consecutive conference title.

Chris Bucknam won his 12th SEC Indoor Coach of the Year award in a coaches' vote after Arkansas' men's team won its fifth consecutive conference title. It was Bucknam's 31st SEC coaching honor in cross country, indoor and outdoor track in his 16 years leading the Razorbacks.

Kendricks, a freshman from Oxford, Miss., who finished fourth in the pole vault at the conference meet with a clearance of 17 feet, 2 3/4 inches, was voted the SEC's top freshman field athlete for the indoor season. His best mark was 17-8 1/2, which is tied for the fifth spot on Arkansas' all-time list.

-- Bob Holt