Three people arrested on various charges in Washington County

ARRESTS

Arkansas State Police

Christopher Vaughn, 32, of 2012 E. Oaks Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery, theft by receiving, theft of property and a parole violation. Vaughn was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $1,500 bond.

Fayetteville

Lamar Moreau, 60, of 105 N. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Moreau was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Washington County

Caleb Hanners, 21, of 6521 W. Double Springs Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Hanners was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.