Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge to welcome rescued Serval “Tigger”

Eureka Springs – Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge to welcome rescued six-month-old Serval "Tigger" today according to a news release from the refuge.

USDA officials delivered Tigger to Mississippi State University's Joe Ann Ward Internal Medicine Critical Care Unit before the refuge joined forces with Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. to transport the young serval over 500 miles to the sanctuary, the release states.

Found to be suffering from a host of medical issues including a diaphragmatic hernia and Metabolic Bone Disease, the refuge said it will provide Tigger with the specialized care needed to manage his health.

Tigger will be admitted to the Jackson Memorial Veterinary Hospital for the urgent care he requires. Following his treatment, he will remain in quarantine until he is strong enough to move into a habitat tailored to his needs, the release states.

"From Rescue to Refuge, we are here to provide a lifelong home for Tigger and many others like him. Together with our community's support, we continue to fight for the preservation and protection of wildlife," said Tanya Smith, president of TCWR.

