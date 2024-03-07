UAPB men’s advance box

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Jackson State

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center, Jackson, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 13-16, 8-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Jackson State 13-16, 9-7

SERIES Jackson State leads 20-8

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.;16.9;6.7

G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.;14.7;3.4

G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Sr.;17.6;1.9

F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.;10.4;3.5

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.;7.6;7.6

COACH Solomon Bozeman (31-61 in third season at UAPB and overall)

Jackson State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Ken Evans, 6-5, Jr.;18.2;5.3

G Coltie Young, 6-3, Jr.;8.2;3.9

G Keiveon Hunt, 5-11, So.;5.6;1.5

F Zeke Cook, 6-6, Jr.;6.5;6.7

F Jordan O'Neal, 6-7, Sr.;12.7;5.9

COACH Mo Williams (27-35 in second season at Jackson State, 40-70 in fourth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;JSU

79.4;Points for;71.0

80.8;Points against;75.7

-3.0;Rebound margin;0.2

-1.8;Turnover margin;-0.4

44.5;FG pct.;41.6

37.3;3-pt pct.;32.9

75.9;FT pct.;70.4

CHALK TALK Jackson State can clinch a spot in next week's Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament with a victory. UAPB can do the same with a win and an Alabama State loss. ... UAPB dropped a 76-63 decision to Jackson State when the teams played on Feb. 12 in Pine Bluff. Jordan O'Neal scored 17 points for the Tigers, which committed just six turnovers in the game. ... Ken Evans is second in scoring in the SWAC for Jackson State. UAPB's Rashad Williams is third, followed by teammate Kylen Milton.

-- Erick Taylor