UAPB men’s advance box

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Jackson State
WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central
WHERE Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center, Jackson, Miss.
RECORDS UAPB 13-16, 8-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Jackson State 13-16, 9-7
SERIES Jackson State leads 20-8
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.;16.9;6.7
G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.;14.7;3.4
G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Sr.;17.6;1.9
F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.;10.4;3.5
F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.;7.6;7.6
COACH Solomon Bozeman (31-61 in third season at UAPB and overall)
Jackson State
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Ken Evans, 6-5, Jr.;18.2;5.3
G Coltie Young, 6-3, Jr.;8.2;3.9
G Keiveon Hunt, 5-11, So.;5.6;1.5
F Zeke Cook, 6-6, Jr.;6.5;6.7
F Jordan O'Neal, 6-7, Sr.;12.7;5.9
COACH Mo Williams (27-35 in second season at Jackson State, 40-70 in fourth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB;JSU
79.4;Points for;71.0
80.8;Points against;75.7
-3.0;Rebound margin;0.2
-1.8;Turnover margin;-0.4
44.5;FG pct.;41.6
37.3;3-pt pct.;32.9
75.9;FT pct.;70.4
CHALK TALK Jackson State can clinch a spot in next week's Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament with a victory. UAPB can do the same with a win and an Alabama State loss. ... UAPB dropped a 76-63 decision to Jackson State when the teams played on Feb. 12 in Pine Bluff. Jordan O'Neal scored 17 points for the Tigers, which committed just six turnovers in the game. ... Ken Evans is second in scoring in the SWAC for Jackson State. UAPB's Rashad Williams is third, followed by teammate Kylen Milton.
-- Erick Taylor