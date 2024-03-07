UAPB women’s advance box

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women at Jackson State

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center, Jackson, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 16-13, 11-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Jackson State 21-6, 16-0

SERIES Jackson State leads 20-6.

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.;16.3;7.8

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.;12.6;4.1

G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.;6.9;2.0

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.;8.7;4.5

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.;10.7;6.5

COACH Dawn Thornton (53-85 in fifth season at UAPB, 101-155 in ninth season overall)

Jackson State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Ti'lan Boler, 6-1, Sr.;11.4;3.7

G Miya Crump, 6-1, Sr.;11.8;6.1

C Angel Jackson, 6-6, Sr.;9.6;6.7

G Zakiya Mahoney, 5-10, Sr.;5.7;3.5

G Keshuna Luckett, 5-8, Sr.;6.4;2.4

COACH Tomekia Reed (120-53 in sixth season at Jackson State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;JSU

74.5;Points for;71.4

67.3;Points against;56.9

2.2;Rebound margin;8.2

2.8;Turnover margin;2.3

42.4;FG pct.;40.6

29.1;3-pt pct.;28.8

63.5;FT pct.;70.9

CHALK TALK Monday's 78-57 victory over Mississippi Valley State assured UAPB of a winning regular-season record for the first time ever as a NCAA Division I program. ... Jackson State's Miya Crump in the reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points on 63% shooting and eight rebounds over a two-game stretch. ... Both teams have secured spots in the SWAC Tournament. UAPB is tied with Southern for third place, but the Golden Lions are just one game ahead of Alabama A&M.

-- Erick Taylor