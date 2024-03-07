The Recruiting Guy

Visit convinces 4-star DB to set official visit date with Arkansas football

Today at 5:28 p.m.

by Richard Davenport

Arkansas assistant coach Marcus Woodson directs his players Thursday, March 16, 2023, during practice inside the Willard and Pat Walker Pavilion in Fayetteville.
Arkansas assistant coach Marcus Woodson directs his players Thursday, March 16, 2023, during practice inside the Willard and Pat Walker Pavilion in Fayetteville.

Defensive back Charles Bass III enjoyed his visit to Arkansas on Thursday enough that he plans to officially visit in June.

Coach Sam Pittman and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson impressed the 4-star prospect during his trip. 

“I

Upcoming Events