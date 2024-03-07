WATCH LIVE: Biden using State of the Union to contrast with Trump

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is aiming to use his State of the Union address Thursday evening to urge voters to reject “an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution” as he makes his case for a second term to a dispirited electorate and warns that GOP front-runner Donald Trump would be a dangerous alternative.

Biden’s third such address from the House rostrum will be something of an on-the-job interview, as the nation’s oldest president tries to quell voter concerns about his age and job performance while sharpening the contrast with his all-but-certain November rival.

“My lifetime has taught me to embrace freedom and democracy,” Biden will say according to prepared remarks released by the White House, not mentioning Trump by name but making it abundantly clear that he’s the subject. “A future based on the core values that have defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor. Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That’s not me.”



