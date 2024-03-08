5A Boys

BENTON PANTHERS VS. PINE BLUFF ZEBRAS

TIME 1:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

BENTON

POS. PLAYER;HT;CL

F Terrion Burgess;6-9;Jr.

F A.D. Gray;6-5;Jr.

F Harrison Pickett;6-2;Jr.

G Elem Shelby;6-2;Jr.

G Javarious Russell;6-0;So.

COACH Dexter Hendrix

CONFERENCE 5A-South

RECORD 29-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Mountain Home 60-38 (state first round), def. Maumelle 72-66 in overtime (state second round), def. Little Rock Parkview 67-49 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Elem Shelby

PINE BLUFF

POS. PLAYER;HT;CL

G Braylen Hall;5-11;Sr.

G Courtney Crutchfield;6-3;Sr.

G Jamaal Hickman;5-10;Sr.

F Randy Emerson;6-5;Sr.

F Deriyon Graydon;6-6;Jr.

COACH Billy Dixon

CONFERENCE 5A-South

RECORD 23-6

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Van Buren 53-50 (state first round), def. Jacksonville 68-46 (state second round), def. Lake Hamilton 85-82 in two overtimes (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Braylen Hall

NOTEWORTHY

Pine Bluff was ranked No. 1 and Benton was unranked in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 5A boys preseason Super Six poll. ... Benton has won 16 straight games and hasn't lost since dropping an 89-82 decision to Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood on Dec. 29. ... Pine Bluff beat Lake Hamilton in last season's Class 5A state final and took two of three from the Wolves this season. ... Benton's Terrion Burgess is ranked as a 4-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports. ... Courtney Crutchfield and Austyn Dendy of Pine Bluff have signed to play football at Missouri.

-- Erick Taylor