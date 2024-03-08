5A Girls

GREENWOOD VS. VILONIA

TIME Noon

PROBABLE STARTERS

GREENWOOD

POS. PLAYER;HT;CL

F Anna Trusty;6-0;Sr.

G Carly Sexton;5-6;Sr.

G Brooklyn Woolsey;5-6;Sr.

G Izzy Smith;5-5;Jr.

G Kylah Pearcy;5-8;So.

COACH Clay Reeves

CONFERENCE 5A-West

RECORD 27-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Sheridan 85-24 (state first round), def. Searcy 61-47 (state second round), def. Lake Hamilton 64-57 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Carly Sexton

VILONIA

POS. PLAYER;HT;CL

G Briana Burnham;5-8;Fr.

G Brooklyn Burnham;5-8;Fr.

G Sidni Middleton;5-9;Jr.

G Alexis Heston;5-8;Sr.

F Maddie Mannion;5-11;So.

COACH Jeremy Simon

CONFERENCE 5A-Central

RECORD 26-6

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Nettleton 57-46 (state first round), def. Mountain Home 58-50 (state second round), def. Greene County Tech 72-58 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Maddie Mannion

NOTEWORTHY

Vilonia was ranked No. 1 and Greenwood No. 2 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 5A girls preseason Super Six poll. ... Greenwood, which has won 13 consecutive games, has won two straight state championships and three in the past four seasons. ... This is a rematch of the 2023 final, won by Greenwood. Vilonia beat the Lady Bulldogs 68-63 in November. ... Clay Reeves has won 813 games as a head coach. He also has won seven state titles at Greenwood. ... Vilonia last won a state championship in 2008.

-- Erick Taylor