6A Boys

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL VS. BRYANT

TIME 7:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

POS. PLAYER;HT;CL

G Luke Moore;6-0;Jr.

G Chase Allen;5-11;Sr.

G Daniel Culberson;6-0;Sr.

F Annon Boateng;6-6;Sr.

F C.J. Washington;6-7;Sr.

COACH Brian Ross

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

RECORD 26-6

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Springdale 77-66 (state second round), def. Springdale Har-Ber 59-55 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Daniel Culberson

BRYANT

POS. PLAYER;HT;CL

G Kellen Robinson;6-2;Jr.

G Trent Ford;6-2;Sr.

G Camarion Bead;6-1;So.

G R.J. Newton;6-3;Jr.

F R.J. Young;6-4;So.

COACH Mike Abrahamson

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

RECORD 29-3

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Bentonville West 51-43 (state second round), def. North Little Rock 62-41 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Drake Fowler

NOTEWORTHY

Little Rock Central was ranked No. 2 and Bryant No. 6 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 6A boys preseason Super Six poll. ... This is the third time in the past five seasons that Central has clinched a berth in the title game. They shared the 2020 championship with Conway. ... Bryant last played in a final in 2019 when it lost to Fort Smith Northside. ... Central's Annor Boateng, a 6-6 forward, has signed with Missouri. ... The Hornets had a 26-game winning streak earlier this year before it was snapped by North Little Rock on Feb. 16.

-- Erick Taylor