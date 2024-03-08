6A Boys
LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL VS. BRYANT
TIME 7:45 p.m.
PROBABLE STARTERS
LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL
POS. PLAYER;HT;CL
G Luke Moore;6-0;Jr.
G Chase Allen;5-11;Sr.
G Daniel Culberson;6-0;Sr.
F Annon Boateng;6-6;Sr.
F C.J. Washington;6-7;Sr.
COACH Brian Ross
CONFERENCE 6A-Central
RECORD 26-6
POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Springdale 77-66 (state second round), def. Springdale Har-Ber 59-55 (state semifinal)
X-FACTOR Daniel Culberson
BRYANT
POS. PLAYER;HT;CL
G Kellen Robinson;6-2;Jr.
G Trent Ford;6-2;Sr.
G Camarion Bead;6-1;So.
G R.J. Newton;6-3;Jr.
F R.J. Young;6-4;So.
COACH Mike Abrahamson
CONFERENCE 6A-Central
RECORD 29-3
POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Bentonville West 51-43 (state second round), def. North Little Rock 62-41 (state semifinal)
X-FACTOR Drake Fowler
NOTEWORTHY
Little Rock Central was ranked No. 2 and Bryant No. 6 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 6A boys preseason Super Six poll. ... This is the third time in the past five seasons that Central has clinched a berth in the title game. They shared the 2020 championship with Conway. ... Bryant last played in a final in 2019 when it lost to Fort Smith Northside. ... Central's Annor Boateng, a 6-6 forward, has signed with Missouri. ... The Hornets had a 26-game winning streak earlier this year before it was snapped by North Little Rock on Feb. 16.
-- Erick Taylor