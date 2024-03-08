6A Girls

CONWAY VS. LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

TIME 6 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

CONWAY

POS. PLAYER;HT;CL

G Emerie Bohanon;5-7;Jr.

G Samyah Jordan;5-6;Jr.

F Alexis Cox;5-9;Jr.

F Alivia Cox;5-9;Jr.

F Amiya Taylor;5-9;Sr.

COACH Ashley Hutchcraft

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

RECORD 26-7

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Springdale 65-31 (state second round), def. Cabot 54-43 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Samyah Jordan

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

POS. PLAYER;HT;CL

G Alivia Montgomery;5-4;Sr.

G Kaiya Davis;5-9;Sr.

F Jordan Marshall;6-0;Sr.

F Aven Sasser;6-1;Sr.

F Taylor Day-Davis;5-10;Jr.

COACH Marlon Williams

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

RECORD 18-12

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Bentonville 59-42 (state first round), def. Fort Smith Northside 66-60 (state second round), def. North Little Rock 59-56 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Ashlyn Kimble

NOTEWORTHY

Conway was ranked No. 2 and Little Rock Central No. 3 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 6A girls preseason Super Six poll. ... Central pulled off one of the biggest playoff upsets in recent memory when it beat Conway 66-60 in the second round of the 2022 state tournament. ... Conway has won 14 straight games. Twelve of those wins were by double figures. ... The Lady Tigers' Jordan Marshall, a 6-0 forward, has signed with Louisiana Tech. ... Conway has won three state titles since 2008.

-- Erick Taylor