6A Girls
CONWAY VS. LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL
TIME 6 p.m.
PROBABLE STARTERS
CONWAY
POS. PLAYER;HT;CL
G Emerie Bohanon;5-7;Jr.
G Samyah Jordan;5-6;Jr.
F Alexis Cox;5-9;Jr.
F Alivia Cox;5-9;Jr.
F Amiya Taylor;5-9;Sr.
COACH Ashley Hutchcraft
CONFERENCE 6A-Central
RECORD 26-7
POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Springdale 65-31 (state second round), def. Cabot 54-43 (state semifinal)
X-FACTOR Samyah Jordan
LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL
POS. PLAYER;HT;CL
G Alivia Montgomery;5-4;Sr.
G Kaiya Davis;5-9;Sr.
F Jordan Marshall;6-0;Sr.
F Aven Sasser;6-1;Sr.
F Taylor Day-Davis;5-10;Jr.
COACH Marlon Williams
CONFERENCE 6A-Central
RECORD 18-12
POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Bentonville 59-42 (state first round), def. Fort Smith Northside 66-60 (state second round), def. North Little Rock 59-56 (state semifinal)
X-FACTOR Ashlyn Kimble
NOTEWORTHY
Conway was ranked No. 2 and Little Rock Central No. 3 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 6A girls preseason Super Six poll. ... Central pulled off one of the biggest playoff upsets in recent memory when it beat Conway 66-60 in the second round of the 2022 state tournament. ... Conway has won 14 straight games. Twelve of those wins were by double figures. ... The Lady Tigers' Jordan Marshall, a 6-0 forward, has signed with Louisiana Tech. ... Conway has won three state titles since 2008.
-- Erick Taylor