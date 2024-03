Hot Springs, circa 1915: "Oh what a fine thing to do is to Bath Bath Bath with all your might. This is the way they make you sweet after you have taken a bath." The entire second floor of the Buckstaff was set aside for women. The Buckstaff owners boasted, "a beautiful creation of marble and stone, pressed brick cement and exquisite fairness ... it breathes sanitary beauty."

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

