The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF March 7, 2024

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-23-511. Fred Guy Monaco II and Sandra Jean Monaco v. Krissy Lewis, Faulkner County Assessor; and Sherry Koonce, Faulkner County Tax Collector, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Baker, Hudson, and Womack, JJ., concur. Webb, J., concurs in part and dissents in part.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-23-412. State of Arkansas, Department of Finance and Administration v. Kit Wilson and Jole Wilson, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Womack, J., concurs without opinion. Kemp, C.J., dissents.