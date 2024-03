FAQ

FamJam:

Candy Songs &

Her Backyard Bugs

WHAT -- Candy Lee is an award-winning singer/songwriter who's toured the U.S. and taught music to children. She and her band perform catchy songs with playful lyrics that are educational and fun.

WHEN -- 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Jones Center in Springdale

COST -- $5

INFO -- thejonescenter.net/famjam

FYI -- Admission also includes ice skating (12:30-2:30 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.), swimming (noon-6 p.m.) and craft time after the concert.