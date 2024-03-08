City of Bentonville plans spring tree giveaway for April 29

BENTONVILLE -- The city is hosting its 2024 Spring Tree Giveaway from 8-10 a.m. April 27, according to its website.

The giveaway will take place at the Bentonville Compost Facility located at 2000 N.W. A St.

The website says the goal of the event is to increase the city's overall tree canopy, promote a healthier environment, and improve the physical appearance and visual character of the city.

Approximately 570 trees are available to Bentonville residents, according to the website.

Only those residents that live inside the city limits qualify for the giveaway, and there is a limit of two trees per address. All Bentonville residents must show their utility bill before receiving their trees.