Commanding Cards





HOT SPRINGS – Farmington started slowly, but once the Lady Cardinals started rolling, they steamrolled to a state title.

The Cardinals defeated the Morrilton Lady Devil Dogs 58-31 in the Class 4A girls championship game Thursday night at Bank OZK Arena.

Shooting 2 of 10 from the floor and leading just 5-4 in the latter stages of the first quarter, the Lady Cardinals (37-1) hit four of their final five shots in the quarter and held a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

It escalated quickly in the second period.

Farmington was leading 18-14 with 6:58 left in the half, but the Cardinals closed the quarter on a 16-0 run in which they did everything they needed for a victory. In that stretch they hit 6 of 12 shots, had four offensive rebounds and forced six turnovers.

At the half it was 34-14.

"It was just an outstanding effort and to be able to cap this season off this stage is one of the most special things I have been a part of,'' Farmington Coach Brad Johnson said.

Morrilton (32-3) showed a little life in the third quarter. The Lady Devil Dogs trimmed the 20-point lead to 15 but the Cardinals had it back to 20, 45-25, with eight minutes left to play.

Farmington dominated almost every statistic. Points off turnovers favored the Cards 16-6, points in the paint 30-8, second-chance points 13-0, fast break points 14-2 and points off the bench 11-0.

Tournament most valuable player Reese Shirey led Farmington with a solid all-around game. The senior had 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal in 28 minutes. Zoey Bershers, who had 3 three-pointers, added 11 points and 3 blocked shots. Marin Adams also scored 11 and Kaycee McCumber had 9 points and 8 rebounds.

"We talked in the locker room, if back in August I told them they were going to be in the state championship game they would have called me a liar,'' Morrilton Coach Carin McNabb said. "They are a really good team, they have a good point guard, good post play, they all can shoot it, they stretch the floor which makes us have to space out a little on defense and then they are able to drive by you and they do a good job in transition. They are a solid team and congratulations to them."

Morrilton was led by Aubrey Henderson with 10 points and Jennifer Hartmank had 8 points.

Farmington had a 33-23 rebounding edge, including 14 offensive boards. The Cardinals also forced 16 turnovers and had 9 steals and blocked 3 shots. They shot 23 of 55 (41.8%) for the game while the Lady Devils Dogs were 9 of 28 (32.1%).

4A girls MVP

Reese Shirey

FARMINGTON

The senior floor general spearheaded Farmington's attack in front of more than 2,600 fans. Shirey had 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting, grabbed 8 rebounds, had 4 assists and 1 steal in the 27-point win for the Lady Cardinals. The Northeastern (Okla.) State signee also played a team-high 30 minutes.





AND 1S

Morrilton Coach Carin McNabb mentioned the Lady Devil Dogs’ defense was the key to their season, which saw them win 29 straight at one time. The coach said the team averaged allowing in the low 30s this season. Farmington’s 58 points were the most Morrilton allowed this season. … With the 6-3 Zoey Bershers and 6-foot Marin Adams the Cardinals took away the inside from the Devil Dogs, who had just 8 points in the paint. Farmington had 30 and collected 14 offensive rebounds. … Farmington was 8-of-21 on three-pointers, while Morrilton was 2 of 5. Bershers led the way, going 3 of 6. … … The victory for the Lady Cardinals was their 36th straight and their only loss this season was to Duncanville, Texas, in December









Farmington’s Reese Shirey (left) guards Morrilton’s McKenzie Jackson during the fourth quarter of the Lady Cardinals victory Thursday night. Shirey led all scorers with 15 points and 8 rebounds in winning game MVP honors. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







Photo Gallery Class 4A Girls Basketball State Championship Morrilton vs Farmington in the Class 4A girls basketball state championship game on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.



