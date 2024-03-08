Marriages

Saleem Madyun, 34, and Brittney Wilkerson, 33, both of Little Rock.

Joseph Striednig, 30, and Kyzlynne Davantes 31, both of North Little Rock.

Wesley Shuler, 49, and Shari Romes, 53, both of Sherwood.

Danny Jimenez, 31, and Emily Moore, 27, both of Lonoke.

William Montgomery, 52, of Jacksonville and Karen Kelley, 49, of Ward.

Hanna Reynolds, 20, and Brody Schreyer, 21, both of Austin.

Samantha Davis, 29, of Hensley, and Anthony Porcelli, 28, of Little Rock.

Luke Striplin, 27, of Bryant and Robert Simpton, 38, of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

24-693. Kara Woller v. Robert Woller.

24-695. Tanya Jewell v. Robert Vanduren.

24-696. Lisa Denton v. Larry Denton.

24-699. Byron Porchia v. Chandria Raquel Porchia.

24-700. Khadetria Edgerson v. Damario Butler.

24-702. Brittany Yarbrough v. William Yarbrough.

24-704. Jessica Vance v. Preston Vance Jr.

24-705. Sie Ouattara v. Calriyuanna Ouattara.

24-706. Jane Fisher v. Stephen Fisher.

24-707. Summer Breakfield v. Desmond Breakfield Sr.

24-709. Monique Jude-Moore v. Michael Moore.

GRANTED

22-2929. Chris Flesner v. Jennifer Flesner.

23-3587. Bryan Stewart Sr. v. Shanetta Stewart.

23-4124. Brooke Schmidt v. William Lundblad.

24-250. Connie Fowler v. Jeffery Fowler Sr.