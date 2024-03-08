Farmington School District pilots new weapons detection system during 4A state basketball tournament

FARMINGTON -- The School District recently piloted a system that uses artificial intelligence to detect weapons.

School Board members heard about the system, called Evolv Express, during their Feb. 26 meeting at Bob Folsom Elementary School.

The Evolv Express system uses artificial intelligence and sensor technology to distinguish a phone or personal item from a potential weapon or component for a weapon, according to a summary by Evolv Technology. Unlike a metal detector, Evolv Express is not looking for metal but rather for weapons and parts of weapons only.

Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Pinkerton said school districts in Cabot, Greenbrier and Hot Springs use the system on their campuses. She said the system will sound an alert and pinpoint a threat's location by drawing a box around the suspected weapon or weapon part on the control screen monitored by staff and campus security.

The district used the system during the 4A state basketball tournament held last week at Cardinal Arena. Farmington chose to pilot the system because the basketball tournament was expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors to the arena, Pinkerton said via email.

"We saw the state tournament week as an opportune moment to pilot the Evolv Express system," Pinkerton said. "That's just another safety measure for our fans and our student-athletes."

Pinkerton said feedback about the system had been positive during the basketball tournament.

"We have confidence that our students, staff and community members feel safe on our campus, and this additional layer of security reinforces that sentiment," she said.

Terry Smith, senior account executive with Arkansas Public Safety Solutions, stood outside with detection scanners during the basketball tournament. He described the system as a "dignified" screening because it is touchless and noninvasive. The company is a connecting partner with Evolv Express.

Superintendent Jon Laffoon said he met Smith at conferences, learned about the Evolv Express system and asked Smith if he would be willing to pilot it in Farmington at no cost to the district.

"We wanted to keep everyone in the community safe as well as our visiting schools," Laffoon said during the tournament.

Lori Blew, a board member, said during the board meeting she has a plate and screws in one of her wrists as well as a big screw in her elbow. She said she is pulled aside for additional screening whenever she flies. Blew wanted to know if there would be a private area for people to undergo additional screenings.

Pinkerton said the screening area had two lanes, and one person stood on each side with iPads provided to staff and law enforcement.

Board President Travis Warren asked about pocket knives since many people carry them. Laffoon said when the knife has a large hinge, it will show up as a weapon and will flag the system.

Laffoon said the weapons detection systems were expensive, around $150,000, when they first came out. The cost has dropped to $130,000, and the district can pay between $20,000 to $25,000 annually for the system, he said.

"Now it's not a lease, but it's similar," Laffoon said. "It's like a purchase service."

The pilot program was only used for the state tournament. The School Board will ultimately decide whether or not to acquire a weapons detection system.