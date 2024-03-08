Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Benton County

Paul Lange, 37, of 2401 S.W. Badger Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Lange was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Linus Williams, 19, of 77 S. Locust St. in Farmington, was arrested Thursday in connection with breaking or entering/theft from a vehicle and theft of property. Williams was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Ashton Warken, 41, of 124 Shipley St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with criminal use of a prohibited weapon, public intoxication, resisting arrest and fleeing. Warken was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Springdale

Courtney Mesh, 34, of 317 Lynwood Ave. in Hanover, Pa., was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of financial identity fraud, forgery, theft of property, theft by receiving and obstructing governmental operations. Mesh was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.