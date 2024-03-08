Hunter Field named Arkansas Business editor

Arkansas Business, a statewide weekly publication based in Little Rock, announced Friday that Hunter Field will be its next editor effective March 28.

Field, 31, will pick up columnist duties as well. He started working at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2016 and currently serves as deputy editor of the Arkansas Advocate, a nonprofit online news site focused on public-policy issues.

"I'm super excited to be joining Arkansas Business. As far as business journals go, they've been setting the standard for a long time," Field said Friday. "They understand their audience, they deliver for them every week. The opportunity to lead a publication like that doesn't come around a lot and I can't wait to get started."

Field succeeds Lance Turner, who left the publication in January after 24 years, with duties as the top editor for two years. Former editor Gwen Moritz filled the role temporarily and will remain as a contributing editor.

"For the last two decades at Arkansas Business we have had editors who were smart, thoughtful and passionate about providing content that helps the state's executives and top leaders make good decisions," Mitch Bettis, Arkansas Business Publishing Group owner and president, said in announcing the appointment. "We're confident Hunter will continue that tradition, and I know he's committed to that mission."

Field also has worked as a sports reporter at The Commercial Appeal in Memphis and as a reporter for the Jonesboro Sun.