Who's fit to be leader

I have been seeing many letters to the editor castigating President Donald Trump and those that either support or voted for him. I did vote for him in 2016 and 2020 because the alternatives were just plain unfit. I could recite President Joe Biden's record on late-term abortion, immigration, favoring illegals over citizens, the murder of Laken Riley (whose name he has yet to utter), weaponizing the DOJ targeting citizens, crime, the cost of food, fuel, housing, illegally forgiving student loans and a plethora of other issues, but it would be a waste of time, because it would not change anyone's mind.

It is a shame Mr. Biden apparently has to rely on note cards to conduct the simplest daily tasks and looks lost and confused many times when he is on stage. However, his staff keeps telling America that he is sharp as a tack and implores us not believe our lying eyes. But again, no one seems to care because they hate DJT.

I am not a big fan of Donald Trump the man, but I cannot think of a single Trump policy that did harm to our country. He seemingly has no problem conducting town halls, speaking extemporaneously for an hour or more or exiting the stage at the end of a speech.

I keep hearing people, including our former governor, say Trump is unfit to be president. My simple question to all that say he is unfit: "Just who would you suggest and support?" I think the readers of the ADG would be most interested in reading who would be the "perfect" candidate. Just don't let the lack of the perfect get in the way of the good!

FLOYD BRADLEY

Conway

Nation can do better

What more can be said about the growing ugliness that has become American politics and rhetoric? Have we always felt so compelled to express our displeasure or disagreement with opposing opinions that we resort to petty name-calling, ridicule or worse?

I do not believe so, but then just turn to the "poster boy" of it all, Donald Trump, and listen to his constant diatribe of mean-spirited speech.

His hallmark statement is "Make America Great Again." What exactly does that mean? What is so bad about America that we need him to tell us that he alone will make it better? I look around and see so much of what is good about this country.

I get it that many feel ignored, forgotten or threatened. They want to turn to someone who seems to understand them with promises to make it all better.

Certainly, we need a strong, fair border policy. Yes, while inflation is down, it needs to be brought down further. And definitely spending must be brought under control in all facets of the budget. No reasonable person would think otherwise.

Advocates of Donald Trump, please, however, listen very closely to this man. Listen to his invectives. What is he really promising? Make it great again for whom? In his entire life he has demonstrated little concern for others, only that which benefits him. That is Trump's history. He makes no attempt to hide his contempt for anyone who dares challenge him. It appears his only core belief is self-enrichment. His history is there for all to see.

Asa Hutchison was interviewed earlier this week. Being a very reasonable man who loves this country, Asa knows we can do better than Donald Trump in November. For the good of America and the world, let's do just that.

JOHN WATTS

Little Rock

Seems bit suspicious

The U.S. Supreme Court managed in less than a month after hearing arguments to overrule the Colorado opinion that disqualified Trump from the ballot. So, why does SCOTUS take until April 25, the last day of oral arguments on their schedule, to rule whether or not Trump is immune from prosecution for trying to overturn the election? A case heard this late won't be ruled on until June or July when their term ends.

Most of us find the question of immunity rather easy. Gee! I wonder if there's hanky-panky going on here?

BILL LONON

Springdale

It's all at the library

Confusion was my reaction to Robert Steinbuch's column on March 1. Something about his claim that libraries use taxpayers' cash to purchase tools and fishing supplies for lending to patrons just seemed misleading and not completely valid.

I am a 70-year-old grandmother and, with a simple Internet search, the top result confirmed what I suspected. A National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant combined with individual and corporate donations was used by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in partnership with the Arkansas Public Library Commission to develop a program allowing individuals to check out fishing gear from over 50 locations, mostly libraries across the state.

An Internet search also revealed that the Fayetteville Library in partnership with another organization formed the Ozarkansas Tool Library. The initial investment in tools was funded by a grant and has since been supplemented with donations of shop and garden tools. The CALS tool library was made possible after Arkansas citizens voted to approve a bond refinance in 2015.

I find it confusing that Steinbuch is critical of a service that actually saves taxpayers money. These services let a patron borrow an expensive tool that might only be used once on a special project, and allows the individual to spend that money elsewhere. These programs, even in instances where taxpayer money is used, are cost-effective and are actually saving people money.

I consider libraries and the services they offer to be one of the best uses of my tax dollars. Public libraries today act as community centers and are staffed by hardworking, creative, resourceful professionals who do amazing things with limited resources.

If Professor Steinbuch needs help with his researching skills, I am sure he can receive assistance at a local public library where a knowledgeable librarian will cheerfully assist him.

JOAN ONEAL

Greenbrier

Suffering in Mideast

Most everyone will agree that Israel has gone too far in the war against Hamas. The war that Hamas created. One must wonder how much suffering could have been avoided and could still be if Hamas, in the interest of its people, stepped forward and said, enough; we recognize Israel's right to exist!

Who is responsible?

STEVE BRACKINS

Little Rock