Linsy arrested in Fayetteville hit-and-run that injured pedestrial on MLK

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Bentonville man was arrested after striking a pedestrian on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville Thursday evening and leaving the scene, according to a preliminary police report.

Dylan Linsy, 21, of 1804 S. Bromten St. in Bentonville, was arrested in connection with failure to yield to pedestrians, leaving the scene of an injury accident and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance. Linsy was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Friday with no bond set.

Police responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Futrall Drive about 8:57 p.m. for a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a brown Nissan Murano, according to the Fayetteville police report. Witnesses reported seeing the pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman, was crossing Martin Luther King from the north side to the south side in the crosswalk with the crossing signal illuminated when she was struck.

The Nissan fled the scene on Futrall as two witnesses cave chase, according to the report. The witnesses broke off their pursuit and police were unable to locate the Nissan, but witnesses provided police with the license plate information.

Fayetteville police contacted police in Bentonville who went to Linsy's home and saw damage to the bumper of his vehicle, according to the report.

When Fayetteville police arrived at his residence, Linsy told police another vehicle that looked just like his had collided with the woman as she was walking her bike across the street, according to the report. He further told police he somehow managed to drive to the furthest right turn lane to get around the accident then turned on Futrall.

According to the report, damage to Linsy's bumper indicated his vehicle struck the woman's bicycle as he entered the intersection. Linsy then admitted that he knew he struck the bicycle, but said he did not believe he struck the woman. Linsy also admitted using his cell phone to call his mother and a friend because he felt threatened by the pursuing witnesses, but did not immediately call police.

Police did not identify the woman who was struck. The report said the woman was injured, but not the extent of the injuries.

Two people were killed and a third person was injured in three days while trying to cross a short stretch of Martin Luther King in the vicinity of Thursday night's collision.

Ricky Harrington, 53, of Fayetteville was on a bike when he was struck by a vehicle and killed about 11 a.m. Nov. 18. That crash happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shiloh Drive. Harrington was trying to cross the street while riding a bicycle through the crosswalk when he was struck, according to a crash report. Conditions were clear and dry.

Three days later, Gregory Joseph Dana, 66, of Fayetteville walked into traffic just after 6 p.m. as he tried to cross Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just west of Hollywood Avenue where there were no crosswalks or an intersection. Dana was fatally struck by a westbound 2010 Ford Expedition. Emily Juanitta Waterman, 26, was also hit and injured.

Police say Waterman was trying unsuccessfully to stop Dana from trying to cross the street. It was dark and raining at the time, according to police.