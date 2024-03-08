LIVE! A Music Calendar: Dirtwire, Mura Masa, Acid Katz headline Momentous electronic music festival in Bentonville

The official Momentous Pre-Party starts at 7 p.m. today with music from Dombrance, François K, DJ Girlfriend, Discolypso Crew, Samir Chatterjee & Chandrayaan Indian Ensemble at The Momentary in Bentonville. The one-day electronic music festival drops the bass at 4 p.m. Saturday with more than 10 internationally acclaimed artists and local stars including Dirtwire, Mura Musa, Acid Katz, A Hundred Drums, Balkan Bump, Ben Frost and many more.

Momentous also includes rave experiences; Rin Peisert's multisensory installation Relative Intensity Noise; pop-up food and drink experiences and more. Tickets range from $45 to $96 and can be purchased at themomentary.org or by calling 657-2335.

ELSEWHERE

The Aud -- Los Lobos, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Eureka Springs.

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- John Moreland and Justin Bloss, 8 p.m. today in Bentonville.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Palmer Anthony and Pecos and the Rooftops, 7:30 p.m. today; Chad Cooke Band with Trent Cowie, 7 p.m. Saturday.

Mount Sequoyah -- Music on the Mountain series with Shannon Wurst, 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Gotahold Brewing -- Micah Bell, 5 p.m. Saturday in Eureka Springs.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar -- Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. today; Michael Bewley, 7 p.m. Saturday; Todd Arkyn, 7 p.m. March 14 in Fayetteville.

Tontitown Winery -- Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Scott Miller and Jamie Wolf today and Meadowlark on Saturday in Springdale.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Happy Hour with The Hardtops, 6 p.m. today then Sam Barber and Sam Stoane, 9 p.m. today; I Love Fayetteville Big Party with Dial Up and Burnt CDs, 7 p.m. Saturday; John Bauman and Grayson Sanders, 8 p.m. Sunday; Monsoon, Jess Harp, Idle Valley and Super Model, 7 p.m. Monday; the Wilder Blue and Autumn Ragland, 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Jones Center -- Candy Songs & Her Backyard Bugs, 2 p.m. Saturday in Springdale.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar -- Magnolia Brown, 7 p.m. today; Patti Steel, 7 p.m. Saturday in Eureka Springs.

