Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Russellville

A Russellville man died in a crash on the southeast side of the city on Tuesday afternoon, a preliminary police report states.

Thomas Kamerling, 77, was turning from Jimmy Lile Road onto McHenry Road around 1:53 p.m. when the 2004 Ford Expedition he was driving ran off the road and hit a culvert, coming to a rest on its roof and partially submerged in water, according to the report from Russellville police.

An officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.