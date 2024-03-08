Mother of missing S. African girl arrested Gunmen abduct 287 Nigerian students Nigerian school attacked, students taken Trump to pay legal fees in British case Strikes disrupt German transportation





Mother of missing S. African girl arrested

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- The mother of a 6-year-old girl who has been missing in South Africa for nearly three weeks was arrested and charged Thursday with kidnapping and selling or trafficking her daughter, a shocking twist in a case that has seized the country's attention and sparked deep anger in the small, poor coastal community where the family lives.

The girl, Joslin Smith, has still not been found and police renewed calls for "every citizen, every person" to help find her amid fears she may have been taken to a different city or even out of the country.

In the days after Joslin's disappearance last month, local media reported that neighbors had accused her mother of selling her for just over $1,000.

The discovery of a child's discarded clothing near Joslin's home last weekend heightened emotions.

Her mother, Kelly Smith -- whose full name given by prosecutors is Racquel Chantel Smith -- has now been charged with kidnapping and human trafficking offenses along with three others, two men and a woman. One of the men is Smith's boyfriend. She claimed she left Joslin with him on Feb. 19 while she went to work.

Joslin was reported missing that day.

The four suspects didn't enter a plea in response to the charges and another court hearing was scheduled for next week. They will remain in custody, prosecutors said.

Trump to pay legal fees in British case

LONDON -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay a six-figure legal bill to a company founded by a former British spy who he unsuccessfully sued for making what the ex-spy's lawyer called "shocking and scandalous" false claims that harmed his reputation.

A London judge, who threw out the case against Orbis Business Intelligence last month saying it was "bound to fail," ordered Trump to pay legal fees of $382,000, according to court documents released Thursday.

Orbis was founded by Christopher Steele, who once ran the Russia desk for Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6.

The British court case was one of few in which Trump was not a defendant as he faces extensive legal problems back home.

In England, he had gone on the offensive and sued Orbis.

Steele was paid by Democrats for research that included salacious allegations Russians could potentially use to blackmail Trump. The so-called Steele dossier assembled in 2016 created a political storm just before Trump's inauguration with rumors and uncorroborated allegations that have since been largely discredited.

Strikes disrupt German transportation

BERLIN -- Millions of travelers across Germany were affected by strikes again on Thursday after two unions called for two-day walkouts over wages and work conditions.

Around 80% of all long-distance trains as well as regional and commuter trains in the country were canceled as train drivers went on strike. Air travel was affected as well, as ground staff for German airline Lufthansa stopped working early in the morning.

The strikes led to traffic jams in cities and on highways, a shortage of share and rental cars, and plane passengers trying to desperately rebook flights to reach their destinations. Students arrived late for school and employees struggled to arrive on time for work as millions who usually rely on commuter trains found themselves stranded or stuck in traffic.

Lufthansa said earlier in the week that about 1,000 flights per day would have to be canceled and that around 200,000 air passengers would be affected.

Negotiations continue for Lufthansa ground staff and German rail operator Deutsche Bahn's train drivers. The train drivers' union GDL and Ver.di called for the strikes Thursday and today.

Gunmen abduct 287 Nigerian students

ABUJA, Nigeria -- Gunmen attacked a school in Nigeria's northwest region Thursday and abducted at least 287 students, the headteacher told authorities, marking the second mass abduction in the West African nation in less than a week.

Abductions of students from schools in northern Nigeria are common and have become a source of concern since 2014 when Islamic extremists kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls in Borno state's Chibok village. In recent years, the abductions have been concentrated in northwestern and central regions, where dozens of armed groups often target villagers and travelers for huge ransoms.

Locals told The Associated Press the assailants on Thursday surrounded the government-owned school in Kaduna State's Kuriga town just as the pupils and students were about to start the school day at around 8 a.m.

Authorities had said earlier that more than 100 students were taken hostage in the attack. Sani Abdullahi, the headteacher, however, told Kaduna Gov. Uba Sani when he visited the town that the total number of those missing after a headcount was 287.

"We will ensure that every child will come back. We are working with the security agencies," the governor told villagers in the area located 55 miles from the capital.





This photo supplied by the South African Police Services shows a photo of Joslin Smith who went missing on Feb. 19 in the Saldanha Bay area on South Africa's west coast, sparking a search by police. The mother of a 6-year-old girl who has been missing in South Africa for nearly three weeks was arrested and charged Thursday with kidnapping and selling or trafficking her daughter, a shocking twist in a case that has seized the country's attention and sparked deep anger in the small, poor coastal community where the family lives. (South African Police Services via AP)







People gather on Thursday around an area where gunmen kidnapped school children in Chikun, Nigeria. (AP)





