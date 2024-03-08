Sexual abuse allegations against a Nickelodeon dialogue coach will be among those examined in "Quiet on Set," a four-part documentary from Investigation Discovery featuring former child star Drake Bell. Bell will break his silence about his time working with Brian Peck, including the abuse he allegedly suffered. In a teaser for the documentary released Tuesday, interview subjects speculate about "who was being hurt" by Peck, who served as a dialogue coach on shows including "The Amanda Show" and "All That." Just before the brief snippet ends, Bell enters an unlit room, breathes a heavy sigh and settles into a chair, ready to tell his story. Bell, 37, starred in "The Amanda Show" from 1999 to 2002, then co-starred with Josh Peck for "Drake & Josh" from 2004-07. In 2004, Brian Peck was convicted of child molestation after pleading no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old and oral copulation with a minor, according to multiple reports. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender. "Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck," the YouTube description of a teaser for "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" reads. Representatives for Bell and Brian Peck did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.

The white linen shirt worn by Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy in the BBC's 1995 TV adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" sold Tuesday for $25,000. Firth's costume -- including boots, moleskin breeches and velvet waistcoat -- fetched double its top presale estimate of $12,700 during a sale at Kerry Taylor Auctions. The total price is $32,000 once an auction house fee known as the buyer's premium is added. The scene in which Firth's character emerges from a pond, startling soon-to-be true love Jennifer Ehle, was once voted the United Kingdom's most memorable television moment. It was later re-imagined in "Bridgerton" in a scene featuring British actor Jonathan Bailey. Firth referenced his own performance with further romantic soakings in "Love, Actually" and "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason." Proceeds from the auction will go to the Bright Foundation, an arts education charity founded by Academy Award-winning costume designer John Bright. The items have been donated by his costume house, Cosprop.