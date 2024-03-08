America's Car-Mart

to report 3Q earnings

Rogers-based America's Car-Mart is expected to report a loss for its fiscal third quarter when it reports earnings today.

One analyst is calling for a loss of 65 cents a share for the third quarter, compared with a profit of 23 cents per share for the year-ago period. A consensus estimate of two analysts put Car-Mart's revenue at $350.95 million for the period.

The company reported a second-quarter loss in early December, its first loss in years, and over recent quarters has reported a decline in profits.

Car-Mart is expected to release its financial results before the market opens and will then host a conference call with senior management at 10 a.m. to discuss the results. Car-Mart shares closed at $62.30 on Thursday, up $1.55 or nearly 3% in trading. Shares have traded as low as $57.61 and as high as $127.96 over the past year.

The webcast conference call may be accessed through the company's investor relations page through the company events tab. A replay of the call will be available. Telephone participants may register using the following link which will provide a dial-in number along with instructions on how to access the call: https://tinyurl.com/bdejrmx3.

Car-Mart has more than 150 locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

-- John Magsam

U.S. lauds Arkansas

entrepreneur West

The owner of a medical-scrubs provider in Jonesboro has been named the Arkansas small businessperson of the year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Owner Lynette West, and her company HealthWear Inc., will be recognized at ceremonies April 28-29 in Washington, D.C., along with fellow winners from the other 49 states, D.C., Guam and Puerto Rico as part of National Small Business Week celebrations, the SBA said Thursday.

"Our 2024 National Small Business Week award winners exemplify excellence, innovation, and commitment, and the SBA is proud to showcase their incredible achievements and impact on their communities and our economy," said SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman.

The national small businessperson of the year, selected from the group of winners, will be announced during the ceremonies.

Leanne Rogers Lovell of Wynne also was cited by SBA for her efforts to help with disaster recovery in the community.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index ends

day up 13.47 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 903.88, up 13.47 points.

Shares of ArcBest Corp. rose 6% to lead the index.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.