OTHERS SAY: Economies roar in red states

Anyone who thinks policy doesn't matter should consider that red states are outperforming blue states economically.

President Joe Biden likes to brag about Bidenomics. He'll cite statistics about job growth, a growing GDP, and falling inflation. The American people aren't buying it.

Still, it is worth digging in a little deeper to the economic numbers. ABC News recently performed an analysis of state-level data. It found a major difference between blue and red states. "Most of the best-performing states" had "voted in favor of former President Donald Trump," reporter Max Zahn wrote.

Five states had above-average results on "job growth, personal income growth, gross domestic product growth and gas prices." Four of them, Idaho, Texas, South Carolina and Utah, voted for Donald Trump in 2020. The fifth was the swing state of Wisconsin, which has strong Republican majorities in its Legislature. Another 13 states did well on three of those metrics. Nine of them supported Trump.

Free-market policies, more common in red states, best create the conditions for economic growth. Profit is the reward that companies receive for best meeting their customers' needs and fuels expansion and hiring. Red states largely celebrate profitable companies. Blue state officials often attack them or strangle them with regulations.