Power lines blamed in Texas wildfires

Power lines ignited widespread wildfires across the Texas panhandle that killed at least two people, destroyed homes and livestock, and left a charred landscape, officials said Thursday, including the largest blaze in state history.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said its investigators concluded that power lines ignited the Smokehouse Creek fire, which has burned nearly 1,700 square miles and spilled into neighboring Oklahoma, and the nearby Windy Deuce fire, which has burned about 225 square miles. The statement did not elaborate on what led to the power lines igniting the blazes.

Utility provider Xcel Energy said its equipment appeared to have sparked the Smokehouse Creek fire. The Minnesota-based company said in the news release it did not believe its equipment caused the ignition of the Windy Deuce fire.

The Smokehouse Creek fire was 74% contained Thursday, while the Windy Deuce fire was 89%. But the Forest Service warned that high winds were expected to be moving across the dry landscape, increasing fire danger.

A lawsuit filed last week in Hemphill County claimed that a downed power line near the town of Stinnett Feb. 26 sparked the Smokehouse Creek fire.

In its Thursday news release, Xcel Energy disputed claims of negligence in maintaining and operating infrastructure.

In a statement that followed Xcel Energy's news release, Mikal Watts, the attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the homeowner, said an inspection Wednesday of the downed utility pole found "a heavily degraded wooden pole that should have been removed from service long ago."

Xcel did not immediately respond to those comments from Watts.

Two women were confirmed killed by the wildfires last week, one who was overtaken by flames south of Canadian after getting out of her truck and another whose remains were found in her burned home in Stinnett. Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith died Tuesday while responding to a house fire.

The Associated Press has requested the full reports from the Forest Service on the causes of the Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce fires.

Investigation begins into AT&T outage

The Federal Communications Commission has opened a formal investigation into last month's nationwide AT&T outage that left millions of people without cellphone service for hours.

AT&T has attributed the Feb. 22 outage to a technical error while carrying out a network expansion, without providing further details.

As a next step in its inquiry, the FCC requested in-depth information from AT&T concerning the cause, effect and corporate response to the incident, FCC spokesman Jonathan Uriarte said.

AT&T reiterated Thursday its previous apology for the incident and said it is providing credits to customers who were "most impacted" by the outage.

"We are already working with the FCC on its review," AT&T spokesman Jim Greer said in an email to The Washington Post.

An estimated 1.7 million people reported they had lost service to the outage-tracking site Downdetector and the FCC pointed to "millions" of people left without service.

Fulton County board exits Willis' case

ATLANTA -- The Fulton County Board of Ethics has determined it does not have jurisdiction to hear two complaints against District Attorney Fani Willis.

The ethics board was set Thursday to hear two complaints related to claims that Willis had an improper romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade and should be disqualified from the case against former President Donald Trump and 14 others. But when the meeting convened, Chairman Daraka Satcher announced the board did not have jurisdiction over the complaints because Willis is a state constitutional officer, not a county official subject to the ethics code.

Instead, Satcher said the Georgia State Ethics Commission is the proper venue for the complaints.

"The Fulton County Code of Ethics, our code of ethics, only applies to county officers and employees," Satcher said, reading a prepared statement.

In his statement, Satcher said the State Ethics Commission has jurisdiction over district attorneys. But the state commission handles only campaign finance and lobbying violations.

Willis' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden earns caucus victory in Hawaii

HONOLULU -- President Joe Biden won the Democratic caucuses in Hawaii on Wednesday.

The president defeated long-shot candidates including U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson.

Biden won with 66% of the vote in a contest in which only 1,563 votes were cast, according to the Hawaii Democratic Party. Twenty-nine percent of voters chose "Uncommitted."

Only registered voters who were party members were allowed to participate, but the party made same-day party enrollment and voter registration possible at each poll site. Republicans in Hawaii will hold their presidential caucuses March 12.



