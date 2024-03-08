Pro-Palestinian demonstration to temporarily close Dickson Street in Fayetteville on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE -- A demonstration against the destruction of universities in Gaza will prompt a street closure on Dickson Street.

The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Saturday, according to documents from the city. Demonstrators will gather in front of the Washington County Courthouse at College Avenue and Dickson Street for an hour before heading down Dickson Street toward the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, campus.

Police will close Dickson Street between College and Arkansas avenues to car traffic from noon to 1 p.m., according to a city news release.

From that point, the group will move through campus to the plaza between the Arkansas Union and Mullins Library. The group will gather at the plaza for about an hour with several speakers planned.

The event is an opportunity for the Northwest Arkansas community to ask the university to speak up against the destruction of universities in Gaza, offer educational assistance to Palestinians who don't have universities left and call for a book drive to replenish supplies that have been destroyed, according to an event description sent to the city. Attendance is expected to be 100-150 people.

The event is being organized by Friends of Palestine NWA.