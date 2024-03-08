Pulaski Tech to host a Women’s History Month panel

The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College will host a panel discussion in observance of Women's History Month, the school announced Friday.

The panelists are: Terri Hollingsworth, Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk; Anna Beth Gorman, chief executive officer of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas; and Joyce Elise Williams Warren, a former Circuit/Chancery Judge, Juvenile Division, Pulaski and Perry counties.

The panel discussion is scheduled for 11 a.m. on March 27 at the Center for Humanities and Arts on Pulaski Tech's main campus, 3000 West Scenic Drive in North Little Rock. A reception beginning at 10 a.m. will be held in the lobby.

Admission is free and open to both the campus community and general public.

The discussion will focus on the National Women's History Month theme for 2024, "Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion."

Warren was the first Black woman to be a judge in Arkansas, when she was appointed as a Pulaski County Juvenile Judge in 1983. Hollingsworth was the first Black woman elected to a Pulaski County-wide executive position. Gorman leads two signature initiatives of her organization, Girls of Promise and Women Empowered.