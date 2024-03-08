Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 97-328 (29.6%)

LEE'S LOCK Blue Ember in the second

BEST BET Mischievous Max in the fourth

LONG SHOT Tandi Sue in the first

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

TANDI SUE** worked well in company from the gate Feb. 21, and the 4-year-old filly has a speedy pedigree. BARSTOOL BABE has not raced since April, but she showed talent last winter at Oaklawn, and she figures stronger and faster as a 4-year-old. ALESSIA has been on the sidelines since 2022, but she appears the most talented, and she closed preparations with a snappy four-furlong drill Feb. 28.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Tandi SueFuentesVon Hemel8-1

1 Barstool BabeVazquezMoquett3-1

6 AlessiaBejaranoZito7-2

3 BellajuHernandezDiodoro4-1

7 Hurricane FireZimmermanMartin9-2

8 Baby AveryBowenVance6-1

2 Union DameTorresSantamaria8-1

5 Mor Happy HoursArrietaDuncan15-1

2 Purse $60,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $50,000

BLUE EMBER*** was beaten a flared nostril in a vastly improved two-turn effort, and she is dropping into a state-bred race and will also benefit from carrying less weight with an apprentice rider aboard. CASHMERE BABY is another moving from an open to state-bred race following a second-place finish, and she keeps the leading rider. LADY WOOPIG broke poorly before passing rivals in a fifth-place debut sprinting, and she is adding blinkers and is racing on Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Blue EmberBealmearCompton3-1

8 Cashmere BabyTorresSwearingen9-5

7 Lady WoopigBowenMilligan12-1

6 MoenchantedArrietaPeitz5-1

9 SunnyandseventyVazquezOrtiz6-1

10 KavaJuarezMedina8-1

1 Reaux BinaMagnonMagnon10-1

5 Melania TBarbosaTranquilino20-1

3 Honduras PassionZimmermanPuhl20-1

4 Sky RavenHTorresEspinoza30-1

3 Purse $65,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $55,000

CLASSIC MOMENT** has fired in two previous races when fresh, and the Steve Asmussen trainee sports several sharp breezes. LUNDBERG was caught in the final strides in a tough luck defeat at this condition last month, and he possesses good speed and was claimed by a winning stable. FASHION KING pressed the pace before drawing in a fast maiden claiming victory, and the steadily improving colt is spotted to contend by a high percentage stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Classic MomentAsmussenAsmussen2-1

6 LundbergCohenHernandez7-2

4 Fashion KingVazquezMaker7-2

5 Rocking RocketTorresLukas3-1

1 Funny UncleBowenVance8-1

7 Congrats on FiftyBealmearRobertson15-1

2 Power SlamZimmermanPuhl20-1

4 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

MISCHIEVOUS MAX*** has been close to the pace before fading in two starts, but he is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks and may be able to control the pace and graduate. BOURBON ON FIRE is a seven-time in-the-money finisher, who has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures, but he has also had 21 races without victory. EIGHT STRAIGHT battled for the lead throughout in an improved third-place finish, and a similar effort may get the job done.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Mischievous MaxEsquivelContreras3-1

8 Bourbon On FireBowenPuhl9-2

12 Eight StraightPusacLoy8-1

4 ChadronAsmussenAsmussen5-1

3 EquateVazquezMaker7-2

6 Cadillac CowboyQuinonezMilligan10-1

5 FlyherbflyhighBarbosaMartin10-1

9 Brahms Jr.AndersonMartin30-1

7 Get Away With ItHernandezMartin20-1

10 Always a KingDe La CruzRufino20-1

11 Berryville BulletHarrDixon30-1

2 GuydonHTorresBahena30-1

5 Purse $32,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

PRIDDIS** easily defeated a field of $10,000 claimers just two races back, and she is taking a slight drop in class following a competitive third-place finish. MISS DISTINCTIVE crossed the wire only one position behind the top selection, and the front-running mare drew an improved post position. WEST SIDE GIRL had a useful sprint tuneup last Friday, and she has won 6 of 13 races at today's route distance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 PriddisFuentesOrtiz3-1

1 Miss DistinctiveBarbosaShirer9-2

8 West Side GirlHernandezWard4-1

7 BeachgrassTorresMartin7-2

3 Amazing GalEsquivelBroberg6-1

10 What's Up SweetsArrietaBroberg10-1

9 Kimbell's StrategyHarrHale15-1

6 MumblebeeQuinonezShaw20-1

2 NeversaynoletsgoVazquezRufino20-1

5 Right TrappeDe La CruzRone20-1

6 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

MEAN SUE** failed to handle a sloppy track as a beaten post-time favorite, but she is taking a significant drop in class and switches to the leading rider. MAMBA OUT followed a determined maiden victory with a second-place finish at this claiming condition, while earning steadily ascending Beyer figures. CHIP SHORTAGE is the speed drawn on the rail, and she carries 12 fewer pounds than her last race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Mean SueTorresDiodoro3-1

6 Mamba OutBejaranoMoquett7-2

1 Chip ShortageBealmearMartin5-1

7 Show Me the CandyAsmussenAsmussen4-1

9 Thorn CrownPusacRiecken6-1

8 Adios MuchachasSantanaMason10-1

14 Oh My GawdBaileyHaran15-1

11 Risky SpiritArrietaBecker15-1

5 Sammies SamuraiBaileySwearingen15-1

2 Charlottes WayBowenPuhl30-1

13 Choctaw BlessingsHernandezWitt20-1

10 Tiz Sweet CandyQuinonezMilligan30-1

12 Cupid's MusicFuentesDurham30-1

3 Missy PiggyHarrCline50-1

7 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

KOWBOYKABIN** did not break alertly and was overmatched sprinting, but he looms a wire-to-wire threat with the stretch-out and drop in class. GREATHEART is dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career, and he is strictly the one to beat if he rebounds from a poor performance last month. TEST PILOT is shipping from Kentucky for winning connections, and he is another taking a significant drop in price.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 KowboykabinBarbosaRarick8-1

9 GreatheartEsquivelContreras3-1

13 Test PilotLeparouxKenneally4-1

2 California SwingBejaranoMorse9-2

3 DrewpowerAsmussenAsmussen5-1

1 EgoTorresBroberg7-2

6 Bizzy LegsBealmearStuart8-1

4 Make NoiseHarrCline12-1

1a Turn On the MagicTorresBroberg7-2

7 Canadian PharoahJuarezMcKnight15-1

8 Deep StateChuanCangemi20-1

12 El FrancoArrietaCombs20-1

11 Seaside BoyPusacMartin30-1

10 Devoted to YouBowenVance30-1

8 Purse $42,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

BANDERA AZTECA*** has a win and second-place sprint finish at the meeting, and a case can be made he is more effective at two-turn distances. DANCE SOME MO convincingly defeat $25,000 conditioned claiming rivals, and he has competitive Beyer figures and is the speed drawn closest to the rail. LEADER OF MEN is moving up in class following a photo finish defeat at this distance, and he may have needed the race after a layoff.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Bandera AztecaTorresBroberg5-2

2 Dance Some MoDe La CruzHornsby6-1

9 Leader of MenVazquezMoquett7-2

6 Mystery MoHernandezDiodoro3-1

5 Big PaperBejaranoVan Berg12-1

3 Toma TodoEsquivelCombs8-1

10 Royal ActBowenHaran12-1

7 EfficiencyJuarezSantamaria15-1

4 What a CountryHTorresBahena20-1

1 Fight'n ReadyZimmermanCunningham30-1

9 Purse $141,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

FREE LIKE A GIRL** was beaten only a neck in a Grade III stake this winter at Houston, and the multiple stake winner has speed and a favorable post. JUBELLA splashed her way to a dominating seven-length allowance victory, and she appears sharp enough to move up an allowance condition and repeat. JOKE SISI sprinted competitively last season in Kentucky, and she appeared to be working well at Keeneland for her return.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Free Like a GirlSantanaPomier3-1

6 JubellaTorresDiodoro5-2

7 Joke SisiLeparouxCorreas7-2

8 Stellar LilyBejaranoMoquett5-1

9 Into DiscoVazquezMott10-1

10 Backyard MoneyJuarezLukas12-1

4 MargoinabubblebathChuanShirer12-1

5 Bow DrawEsquivelWest15-1

3 Windy BayArrietaVan Berg20-1

2 Lover GirlHernandezWilliams30-1

10 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

JESTER SANG* is an unraced colt with a speedy pedigree, and he has good works dating back to last season at Hawthorne, and trainer Mac Robertson excels with this kind. MORUNNING had to overcome early traffic in a deceptive fourth-place debut, and he benefits from the experience and switch to the leading rider. HAPPY GREY showed terrific early speed in a third-place debut, and he may appreciate moving from a sloppy to fast surface.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Jester SangGallardoRobertson12-1

5 MorunningTorresCox7-2

8 Happy GreyAsmussenAsmussen4-1

11 Major MackBarbosaCompton9-2

2 Coach Jimi DArrietaDiVito6-1

6 HailstormSantanaAsmussen8-1

10 Flashy FastLeparouxMcPeek12-1

9 Victory DashVazquezMoquett12-1

3 Usually WrongHernandezDiodoro5-1

1 VillainJuarezSchultz20-1

4 Strait RushBejaranoLukas20-1