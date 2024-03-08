Short on numbers, Arkansas ousted

Auburn wore down a depleted University of Arkansas women's basketball team with suffocating defense and defeated the Razorbacks 67-48 in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Arkansas, the tournament's No. 10 seed, started hot but fizzled. The Razorbacks began the game 10 of 19 (52.6%) from the floor but from there went 7 of 34 (20.6%) en route to their fifth loss in a row.

"I was proud of our effort," seventh-year Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "We really hung in there until that fourth quarter, until we just kind of ran out of gas."

It was the seventh-seeded Tigers' first victory over the Razorbacks since 2019. It snapped a seven-game winning streak in the series for Arkansas.

"We hadn't beat Arkansas since I've been here," third year Auburn Coach Johnnie Harris said. "We knew they weren't going to lay down."

The Razorbacks (18-14), who were without leading scorer Taliah Scott (family emergency) and leading rebounder Saylor Poffenbarger (concussion protocol), played the game with nine scholarship players available.

"I knew they had some injuries and weren't at their full capacity, but we can't take anybody lightly," Harris said.

Arkansas could receive an invitation to the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament, which was created by the NCAA and is in its first season. The tournament will consist of 32 teams with first, second and quarterfinal rounds played at campus sites.

Neighbors indicated he thinks his team will be playing in the WBIT.

"Our team is really looking forward to getting home, getting some rest and seeing what's left in the postseason," Neighbors said. "I've said it [in Fayetteville] an awful lot about [fifth-year guard Makayla Daniels'] legacy and where she'll leave and how her memory will be taking us to five straight postseasons.

"This will be our sixth overall, but fifth with her. That's not been done at Arkansas."

The Razorbacks were also without one of their key players for much of the game. Sophomore forward Maryam Dauda picked up her third foul 11 1/2 minutes into the game and it changed the game's complexion.

Arkansas got off to a good start and led 11-6 by the first media timeout. But when Dauda picked up her second foul with 4:21 left in the first quarter, Auburn went on a run. The Tigers took their first lead at 14-13 after Savannah Scott, a Conway native, made a shot inside.

The Razorbacks showed fight in the second quarter and took the lead back off a three-pointer by Daniels. But after Dauda picked up her third foul 14 seconds after checking back in, Auburn went on a 17-4 run over a six-minute stretch to claim a 33-22 lead.

Arkansas junior guard Samara Spencer made a three-pointer at the buzzer to trim Auburn's lead to 33-27 at halftime.

Auburn (20-10) scored 17 of its points in the first half off 11 turnovers by the Razorbacks.

"They really made it hard for us to function, whether it was to get to the rim or get an open look at the three," Neighbors said. "We credit their defense and credit their effort."

Arkansas freshman forward Jenna Lawrence, who started in place of Poffenbarger, kept the Razorbacks in the game. She made two three-pointers during the third quarter.

Arkansas entered the fourth quarter trailing 44-35. After Lawrence's third three-pointer pulled the Razorbacks within 51-43 with 7:39 left, Auburn went on a 10-0 run to blow the game open.

Lawrence, Spencer and Daniels led Arkansas with 13 points apiece. The Razorbacks were 17 of 53 (32.1%) from the floor, 6 of 20 (30%) from three-point range and 8 of 17 (47.1%) from the free-throw line.

Dauda had 6 points and 4 rebounds in 19 minutes.

The Razorbacks were outrebounded 43-34.

On a night Arkansas shot the ball poorly, Lawrence was a bright spot. She was 5 of 7 from the floor, including 3 of 5 on three-point attempts.

Mar'shaun Bostic, Sydney Shaw and JaMya Mingo-Young each had 11 points for Auburn. The Tigers were 5 of 12 (41.7%) from three-point range. They were 28.7% from distance in the regular season.

Poffenbarger hit the ground hard during the second half of the Razorbacks' regular season finale at Ole Miss and is in concussion protocol.

"Saylor goes down [and] that's a frustrating thing to have happen," Neighbors said earlier this week. "We're already shorthanded, it's the last game of the year and there's a lot of things there."

Scott missed her sixth game in a row tending to a "serious family emergency," which sent her home to Orange Park, Fla.

Scott averages 22.1 points per game and Poffenbarger 10.2 points and 11.2 rebounds.

It was the Razorbacks' first time to exit the SEC Tournament without a victory since 2021.