Southern Living names Bentonville among ‘South’s Best Cities on the Rise’

BENTONVILLE -- Visit Bentonville announced in a press release Friday that the city has been named one of "The South's Best Cities on the Rise" for 2024 by Southern Living Magazine and its readers.

The Northwest Arkansas city came in at the magazine's number 10 spot out of 25 cities named.

Southern Living editors selected nominees and then 20,000 readers voted for the South's Best 2024 in July and August of 2023, the release states.

"Seeing our city celebrated as a dynamic cultural hub is always a delight. What truly amplifies the significance of this recognition is the shared sentiment that Bentonville is not done," said Kalene Griffith, president and CEO of Visit Bentonville.

"I am convinced our journey is just beginning, and the future holds even greater promise for our community."

Southern Living's full "The South's Best City on the Rise" 2024 article can be found here.