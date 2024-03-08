BASKETBALL

Three Sugar Bears earn postseason honors

University of Central Arkansas junior guards Randrea Wright and Jade Upshaw were named to the All-ASUN second team. Classmate Kinley Fisher was named the ASUN's Sixth Woman of the Year.

Wright led UCA (19-10) in assists with 70 and was third on the team with 11.1 points per game.

Upshaw and Fisher were tied for the team lead with 12 points per game. Upshaw, in her first season with UCA after transferring from Arkansas State, led the Sugar Bears with 55 three-pointers at 39%. Fisher hit 44 three-pointers and shot 36.1% from behind the arc.

The trio joins Tucker Anderson, who was named the ASUN men's Freshman of the Year on Monday.

-- Sam Lane

Hunter enters transfer portal

University of Central Arkansas star guard Camren Hunter plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report by ON3Sports.

The 6-4 Bryant native did not play during the 2023-24 season due to a broken foot. He averaged 16.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in his last full season.

Hunter entered the portal last season, committing to Butler before opting to return to UCA.

He is the first UCA player to enter the portal since head coach Anthony Boone was fired March 2.

-- Sam Lane

ATU men rally in second half

Arkansas Tech University (23-6) trailed Harding University 36-33 at halftime Thursday, but the Wonder Boys outscored the Bisons 34-29 in the second half to come away with a 67-65 victory at the Great American Conference Tournament in Shawnee, Okla.

Two free throws from Arkansas Tech's Taelon Peter tied the game at 61-61 with 5:23 remaining. Cassius Brooks hit a jumper and Josh Mitchell added two free throws to take a 65-61 lead. Dylan Monroe's dunk with 3:31 left cut the lead to 65-63, but Brooks hit another jumpeer with 2:55 remaining to push the lead to four again. Two free throws from Rylie Marshall provided the final score.

Brooks finished with 17 points to lead Arkansas Tech, while Tommy Kamarad added 12 and Kade Shaffer chipped in with 11. Marshall led Harding (12-17) with 17 points and Sam Henderson provided 11.

Hammond leads SAU in loss

Gregory Hammond Jr. led Southern Arkansas University (11-18) with 28 points on 10-of-22 shooting Thursday, but it wasn't enough as Southeastern Oklahoma State (23-8) had five players with 10 or more points in a 94-86 victory in Shawnee, Okla.

SAU shot 55.6% from the floor in the second half as a team, when the Muleriders outscored the Savage Storm 55-49, and finished at nearly 48% for the game. Southeastern built a 45-31 halftime lead on the strength of 50% shooting from the floor and finished at 49.2% for the game. Southern Arkansas held a 43-32 rebounding advantage, a 38-36 scoring advantage in the lane and scored 21 second chance points.

Cedric Garrett had 19 points for the Muleriders and Anthony Igiede added 16. Brennen Burns led the Savage Storm with 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor, while Kody Clouet poured in 21 and Jett Sternberger added 20 off the bench. Kyle Leslie and Robert Briley added 11 points each for Southeastern.

Harding women win easily

Harding University (25-4) held a 39-25 lead over Ouachita Baptist University (11-16) on Thursday, then the Bisons outscored the Tigers 23-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 73-56 victory in the quarterfinals of the Great American Conference Tournament at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Okla.

Harding built an 18-10 lead after the first quarter on the strength of 46.2% shooting from the floor, while holding Ouachita Baptist to 23.1%. OBU's best quarter was the third quarter, when it outscored Harding 19-11 thanks to 42.1% shooting from the floor.

Josie Williams and Aubrey Isbell scored 18 points each to lead Harding and Sage Hawley had 15. Madeleine Tipton scored a game-high 23 points in the loss for Ouachita Baptist, while Grayson Fairless added 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services