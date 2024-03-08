SWAC MEN

JACKSON STATE 89, UAPB 84

Ken Evans hit seven three-pointers and scored a game-high 37 points as Jackson State (14-16, 10-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) held off a spirited rally by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to win at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center in Jackson, Miss.

Chase Adams added 10 points off the bench for the Tigers, who held a 68-52 lead with less than 14 minutes remaining. But UAPB (13-17, 8-9) went on a massive run and got within 87-84 with 1:50 to go following a three-pointer from Lonnell Martin Jr.

The Golden Lions had several opportunities to either cut their deficit to one or tie the game but missed shots on three consecutive possessions over the final minute. Jackson State would hit a pair of free throws late to set the final margin.

Kylen Milton ended with 21 points and Rashad Williams scored 19 points for UAPB, which is tied with Alabama A&M for seventh place in the conference standings with one game remaining in the regular season. The top eight teams advance to next week's league tournament.