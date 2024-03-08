SWAC WOMEN

JACKSON STATE 82, UAPB 67

A 9-0 run to end the first half and a 7-0 surge to start the second half was too much for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to overcome Thursday at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center in Jackson, Miss.

Angel Jackson had 19 points for Jackson State (22-6, 17-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which led 36-31 in the second quarter before scoring the last nine points to build a 14-point halftime lead. The Tigers, who've won five straight SWAC regular-season titles, pushed their lead out even further with a quick start in the third quarter to win comfortably. Ti'lan Boler and Miya Crump both had 14 points, and Keshuna Luckett ended with 11 points. Crump also added 12 rebounds and four assists, both of which were team highs.

Coriah Beck paced UAPB (16-14, 11-6) with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Zaay Green had 16 points, and Kalia Walker added 14 points. Maya Peat chipped in with 10 points.