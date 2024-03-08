Total solar eclipses through the decades as seen through the camera lens

The complete shrouding of our sun by the moon has mesmerized humanity for millennia -- a moment in time when skies darken and stillness creeps in.

It's spellbinding not only for the lucky ones in the path of total darkness, but also those on the fringes of the moon's shadow getting a partial glimpse.

The cosmic curtain is about to rise again on the greatest show on Earth: a total solar eclipse that will dazzle tens of millions as it races across North America.

Day will turn into night as the moon perfectly positions itself between Earth and the sun on April 8, temporarily blocking the sunlight. The eclipse will begin in the Pacific, cross into Mexico and then cut through Texas on a northeasterly path through 15 states before heading out over Canada and the North Atlantic.

Totality will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds -- enough time for the wonder of it all to soak in, weather permitting.

"The sight of a total solar eclipse is stunning because the most beautiful celestial object -- the sun's corona -- is hidden from us all our lives except for the precious moments of totality," eclipse mapmaker Michael Zeiler said in an email.

Even scientists like NASA's Kelly Korreck find themselves in awe.

"There might have been tears of joy the first time," she said. "To actually experience it was just really a powerful, moving experience."

While full solar eclipses happen every year or two or three, they're often in remote locations like the Arctic or Antarctica, the southern tip of South America or the Pacific.

The last time totality crisscrossed the U.S. was in 2017, with totality lasting 2½ minutes. After April, it won't happen again until 2045, but get set for six full minutes of totality.

FILE - The progression of a total solar eclipse is seen in a multiple exposure photograph taken in 5-minute intervals, with the moon passing in front of the sun above Siem Reap in northwestern Cambodia, 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Phnom Penh, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 1995. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)



FILE - Members of the British Astronomers Association prepare their telescopes at their campsite near Truro, England, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 1999, preparing for a total solar eclipse the next day. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)



FILE - Eclipse watchers squint through protective filters as they view an eclipse of the sun from the top deck of New York's Empire State Building in New York on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 1932. Full solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. (AP Photo/File, File)



FILE - Shepherd Heinz Greiner watches the beginning of a total solar eclipse near Augsburg, southern Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1999. A German myth has the cold and lazy male moon, ignoring the fiery passionate female sun during the day most of the time, except for a few bits of passion during an eclipse and then they'd squabble again and the sun would resume shining again, Mark Littmann of the University of Tennessee says. (AP Photo/Frank Boxler, File)



FILE - A total solar eclipse is observed above the mountainous Siberian Altai region, about 3,000 kilometers (1,850 miles) east of Moscow, on Friday, Aug. 1, 2008. (AP Photo/Oleg Romanov, File)



FILE - The moon passes in front of the setting sun during a total solar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci, File)



FILE - Magdalena Nahuelpan, a Mapuche Indigenous girl, looks at a total solar eclipse using special glasses in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total eclipse was visible from Chile and the northern Patagonia region of Argentina, and as a partial solar eclipse in Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)



FILE - Using a welder's mask as protection, a man views a total eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total solar eclipse was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile, and as a partial eclipse from the lower two-thirds of South America. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)



FILE - An man uses special glasses to view a partial solar eclipse as people gather near the Sphinx at the Giza Pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, Friday, March 20, 2015. The partial eclipse was visible across Europe and parts of Asia and Africa, while sky-gazers in the Arctic were treated to a perfect view of a total solar eclipse as the moon completely blocked out the sun in a clear sky. (AP Photo/Khaled Kamel, File)



FILE - In this photo provided by NASA, the International Space Station is silhouetted against the sun during a solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, as seen from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park in Washington state. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP, File)

