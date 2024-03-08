U.S. House passes bill on migrants

WASHINGTON -- The House on Thursday passed a bill that would require federal authorities to detain unauthorized immigrants who have been accused of theft, as Republicans seized on the recent death of a nursing student in Georgia to rebuke President Joe Biden's border policies just hours ahead of his State of the Union address.

After 22-year-old Laken Riley, an Augusta University nursing student, was killed late last month while on a morning run, Republicans rushed the "Laken Riley Act" to the House floor to coincide with Biden's annual address.

The legislation easily passed 251-170 with all Republicans and 37 Democrats voting for it. But the nine-page bill was designed more to deliver a political point than to enact law and had little chance of being taken up in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

All four of Arkansas' Republican representatives, Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman, voted in favor of the bill.

As immigration becomes a top issue in the presidential election, Republicans are using nearly every tool at their disposal -- including impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas -- to condemn how the president has handled immigration. But Biden is also hammering GOP lawmakers for rejecting a bipartisan bill last month that sought to tamp down the number of illegal crossings at the U.S. border with Mexico.

"Republicans will not stand for the release of dangerous criminals into our communities, and that's exactly what the Biden administration has done," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Fox News.

Many Democrats condemned the bill, calling it a political maneuver that exploited a tragedy while doing nothing to address the situation at the border. They argued that the legislation would subject more people to mandatory detention at a time when Republicans are refusing to give the Homeland Security Department the resources it needs to carry out its policies. They also noted that the legislation could put innocent people at risk of unlawful detention.

"Let's think about that," said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. "Someone who is arrested but who is never even charged is now going to be subject to mandatory immigration detention." He said that people are often arrested for crimes they did not commit. The case of Riley, he said, was heartbreaking, but "hard cases make bad law."

Riley's death has become a rallying point for Donald Trump, the likely GOP presidential nominee, after authorities arrested on murder and assault charges Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan man who entered the U.S. illegally and was allowed to stay to pursue his immigration case. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Ibarra was arrested by New York police in August and charged with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation. Ibarra was released before ICE could ask New York officials to hold him until immigration authorities could take him into custody, ICE said. New York officials have said they have no record of the arrest.

The legislation would also allow states to sue the federal government if they can demonstrate harm caused by immigrants who enter the country illegally. It was part of a broader push by Republicans to deride immigrants who enter the U.S. illegally and tie them to violent crimes.

The House bill would call on Biden to end the practice critics sometimes call "catch and release," in which migrants caught crossing the border without authorization are given parole to remain in the country until their immigration claims can be adjudicated. It also calls on him to increase immigration enforcement, detain and remove "criminal aliens," reinstate the Trump-era "remain in Mexico" policy that required migrants to stay in Mexico while their immigration claims were processed, and end what it calls Biden's "abuse of parole authority."

"DHS cannot detain everyone, so the executive branch, not the states, have to make choices," said Rep. Glenn F. Ivey, D-Md., referring to the federal Department of Homeland Security. "This bill would not give DHS the resources to change that. We all know we need more border agents and more judges to eliminate the backlog of immigration cases. This bill is not a serious attempt to address the actual border security needs."

On the House floor on Thursday, hours before Biden's State of the Union address, Republicans blamed him directly for Riley's death. Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., said her killing was "foreordained the day this administration took office."

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., the majority leader, said Thursday that Riley's killing was part of a trend.

"It's happening over and over again in communities all across America, ever since Joe Biden opened our southern border," he said.

Rep. Mike Collins, the Georgia Republican who sponsored the bill, posted on social media this week that he had invited Riley's parents to the State of the Union address, but they had "chosen to stay home as they grieve the loss of their daughter."

Per Johnson, "Laken is just one of the tragic examples of innocent American citizens who have lost their lives, been brutally and violently attacked by illegal criminals who are roaming our streets."

The speaker said his guests for the State of the Union would also include New York City police officers who brawled with migrants in Time Square.

On the whole, however, there is no evidence that immigrants are more prone to violent crime. Several studies have found immigrants commit lower rates of crime than those born in the U.S., though groups that advocate for restrictive immigration policies dispute or dismiss those findings.

One study published by the National Academy of Sciences, based on Texas Department of Public Safety data from 2012 to 2018, reported native-born U.S. residents were more than twice as likely to be arrested for violent crimes as people in the country illegally.

Democrats argued Republicans have shown they are not serious about enacting border policy changes because they rejected a bipartisan proposal from the Senate that would have overhauled the U.S. asylum system with faster and tougher enforcement. Republicans mostly criticized that bill as insufficient.

"If Republicans were serious, they wouldn't have tanked the Senate bill," Nadler said. "That bill was going to be agreed to, until President Trump decided that he'd rather have an issue for the campaign than solve the problem."

Rep. Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, accused GOP lawmakers of using Riley's death for political purposes.

"The idea that you would bring a bill like this to the floor to exploit a terrible tragedy, a bill that will do nothing, a bill that you know is going nowhere, is really, really sad," McGovern said.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., said the bill that passed Thursday would have done nothing to prevent Riley's death.

"This is a nauseating new low for the House Republican majority," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Groves of The Associated Press and by Annie Karni of The New York Times.