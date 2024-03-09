1A boys box

1A boys

MARKED TREE VS. NEVADA

TIME 1:15 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MARKED TREE

POS.;PLAYER;HT;CL

F;Cam Marshall;6-2;Sr.

F;Ladarius Brown;6-2;Jr.

F;Landon Lewis;6-1;Jr.

G;Josh Rand;6-1;Jr.

G;Ken Carter;5-8;Jr.

COACH Barbara Wilburn

CONFERENCE 1A-3

RECORD 34-3

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Viola 74-37 (regional first round), def. Rural Special 67-42 (regional semifinal), def. Concord 54-38 (regional final), def. Jasper 56-38 (state first round), def. Bradley 69-44 (state second round), def. Brinkley 46-44 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Ken Carter

NEVADA

POS.;PLAYER;HT;CL

F;Kavion Coleman;6-0;Jr.

F;Cardiare Adair;5-11;Sr.

G;Brycten Harris;5-10;Sr.

G;Keyonte Wingfield;5-7;So.

G;Kobe Hughey;5-9;So.

COACH Jamario Bell

CONFERENCE 1A-8

RECORD 30-7

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Mineral Springs 67-53 (regional first round), def. Emerson 42-32 (regional semifinal), def. Bradley 66-64 (regional final), def. Marvell-Elaine 42-31 (state first round), def. Ozark Catholic 58-53 (state second round), def. The New School 53-45 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Brycten Harris

NOTEWORTHY

Marked Tree was ranked No. 1 and Nevada was unranked in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 1A boys preseason Super Six poll. Nevada was the sleeper team to watch. ... Brycten Harris has scored more than 1,000 points in his career for Nevada. ... Marked Tree won state titles in 1988 and 2001 and lost to Earle in the 2017 and 2018 finals. ... Jamario Bell was hired at Nevada in May 2023 for Bobby Mullins, who resigned to take over at El Dorado. Mullins led the Blue Jays to a title in 2020. ... Marked Tree has won 22 straight games.

-- Erick Taylor