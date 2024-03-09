1A girls advance box

1A girls

MAMMOTH SPRING VS. NORFORK

TIME 11:30 a.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MAMMOTH SPRING

POS.;PLAYER;HT;CL

G;Brynn Washam;5-9;Sr.

G;Laney Young;5-6;Sr.

G;Molly Corbett;5-8;So.

G;Adrianna Corbett;5-9;Sr.

G;Tay Davis;5-8;Sr.

COACH Scott Small

CONFERENCE 1A-3

RECORD 39-5

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Viola 74-22 (regional first round), lost to Concord 50-45 (regional semifinal), def. Marked Tree 62-25 (regional third place), def. Jasper 79-36 (state first round), def. Taylor 62-24 (state second round), def. Concord 57-44 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Laney Young

NORFORK

POS.;PLAYER;HT;CL

F;Liza Shaddy;5-10;Sr.

F;Cate Shaddy;5-9;Fr.

G;Keely Blanchard;5-11;Sr.

G;Maggie Tyrone;5-11;Fr.

G;Kasey Moody;5-7;Sr.

COACH Luke Cornett

CONFERENCE 1A-2

RECORD 34-1

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Maynard 71-26 (regional first round), def. Marked Tree 66-32 (regional semifinal), def. Concord 50-37 (regional final), def. Alpena 55-27 (state first round), def. Emerson 58-27 (state second round), def. Marked Tree 60-24 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Maggie Tyrone

NOTEWORTHY Mammoth Spring was ranked No. 1 and Norfork No. 2 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 1A girls preseason Super Six poll. ... This is the third straight season that Mammoth Spring and Norfork are playing in the championship game. Each team has beaten the other once in the final. ... Brynn Washam was the most valuable player in last year's championship game for Mammoth Spring. ... Norfork's only loss came to 3A champ Bergman 48-46. Mammoth Spring also suffered a 61-55 loss to Bergman. ... Three of Mammoth Spring's losses were to state finalists.

-- Erick Taylor