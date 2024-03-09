2A boys advance box

2A boys

MARSHALL VS. EAST POINSETT COUNTY

TIME 7:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MARSHALL

POS.;PLAYER;HT;CL

G;Payton DePriest;6-2;Sr.

G;Bryce Griffin;6-0;Sr.

G;Cole Harness;5-7;Sr.

G;Dylan Tyler;5-8;Jr.

F;Jesse Ragland;6-2;Sr.

COACH Donnie Smith

CONFERENCE 2A-2

RECORD 28-8

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Conway Christian 67-54 (regional first round), lost to Cutter-Morning Star 69-64 (regional semifinal), def. Sloan-Hendrix 71-50 (regional third place), def. Riverside 58-56 (state first round), def. Lavaca 84-55 (state second round), def. Cutter-Morning Star 73-63 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Jesse Ragland

EAST POINSETT COUNTY

POS.;PLAYER;HT;CL

G;Omar McCuiston;6-1;Sr.

G;Tyrus Reel;5-10;Jr.

F;Jacob Gaines;6-1;So.

F;Dennis Gaines;5-10;Sr.

F;Landon Nichols;6-2;Sr.

COACH JeMarcus Thaxton

CONFERENCE 2A-3

RECORD 21-11

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Marianna 54-53 (regional first round), def. Bay 72-65 (regional semifinal), def. Riverside 54-49 (regional final), def. Sloan-Hendrix 56-54 (state first round), def. Junction City 61-40 (state second round), def. Bigelow 75-66 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Dennis Gaines

NOTEWORTHY Marshall was ranked No. 2 and East Poinsett County No. 4 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Class 2A boys preseason Super Six poll. ... The last time Marshall won a state championship was in 1946. The Bobcats also won a title in 1942. ... East Poinsett County played for the Class 2A championship in 2016 when it lost to Earle 68-48. ... The Bobcats lost to Cutter-Morning Star in the regional semifinals but beat the Eagles in the state semifinals. ... Tyrus Reel averaged 17 points as a sophomore for East Poinsett County.

-- Erick Taylor