2A girls advance box

2A Girls

MANSFIELD VS. MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA

TIME 6 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MANSFIELD

POS.;PLAYER;HT;CL

G;Harlie Fuller;5-4;Sr.

G;Trinity Triskia;5-3;Jr.

G;Kynslee Ward;5-8;Sr.

F;Alyson Edwards;5-11;Sr.

F;Kaylee Ward;6-4;So.

COACH Ethan Bowman

CONFERENCE 2A-4

RECORD 32-0

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Greenland 62-20 (regional first round), def. Cotter 55-24 (regional semifinal), def. Mountainburg 48-32 (regional final), def. Spring Hill 69-19 (state first round), def. Marshall 67-26 (state second round), def. Izard County 61-52 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR Alyson Edwards

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA

POS.;PLAYER;HT;CL

F;Olivia McClelland;5-9;Sr.

F;Dessie McCarty;6-0;Sr.

G;Alyssa Gilbert;5-7;Jr.

G;Marlee Raby;5-8;Sr.

G;A.J. Person;5-7;Sr.

COACH Adam Carlton

CONFERENCE 2A-2

RECORD 42-0

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Cutter-Morning Star 63-29 (regional first round), def. Quitman 75-55 (regional semifinal), def. Izard County 61-37 (regional final), def. Barton 73-36 (state first round), def. Cotter 64-20 (state second round), def. Riverside 60-54 (state semifinal)

X-FACTOR A.J. Person

NOTEWORTHY Mount Vernon-Enola was ranked No. 1 and Mansfield No. 3 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 2A girls preseason Super Six poll. ... This game will be the only one during championship weekend that will feature two teams that haven't lost this season. ... A 46-game winning streak, dating back to last season, will be on the line for Mount Vernon-Enola. ... The last team to beat Mansfield was Mount Vernon-Enola, 50-30 in last year's Class 2A state semifinal. ... Senior Dessie McCarty was the most valuable player last season's final for the Lady Warhawks.

-- Erick Taylor