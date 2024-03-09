2A girls advance box

2A Girls
MANSFIELD VS. MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA
TIME 6 p.m.
PROBABLE STARTERS
MANSFIELD
POS.;PLAYER;HT;CL
G;Harlie Fuller;5-4;Sr.
G;Trinity Triskia;5-3;Jr.
G;Kynslee Ward;5-8;Sr.
F;Alyson Edwards;5-11;Sr.
F;Kaylee Ward;6-4;So.
COACH Ethan Bowman
CONFERENCE 2A-4
RECORD 32-0
POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Greenland 62-20 (regional first round), def. Cotter 55-24 (regional semifinal), def. Mountainburg 48-32 (regional final), def. Spring Hill 69-19 (state first round), def. Marshall 67-26 (state second round), def. Izard County 61-52 (state semifinal)
X-FACTOR Alyson Edwards
MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA
POS.;PLAYER;HT;CL
F;Olivia McClelland;5-9;Sr.
F;Dessie McCarty;6-0;Sr.
G;Alyssa Gilbert;5-7;Jr.
G;Marlee Raby;5-8;Sr.
G;A.J. Person;5-7;Sr.
COACH Adam Carlton
CONFERENCE 2A-2
RECORD 42-0
POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Cutter-Morning Star 63-29 (regional first round), def. Quitman 75-55 (regional semifinal), def. Izard County 61-37 (regional final), def. Barton 73-36 (state first round), def. Cotter 64-20 (state second round), def. Riverside 60-54 (state semifinal)
X-FACTOR A.J. Person
NOTEWORTHY Mount Vernon-Enola was ranked No. 1 and Mansfield No. 3 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Class 2A girls preseason Super Six poll. ... This game will be the only one during championship weekend that will feature two teams that haven't lost this season. ... A 46-game winning streak, dating back to last season, will be on the line for Mount Vernon-Enola. ... The last team to beat Mansfield was Mount Vernon-Enola, 50-30 in last year's Class 2A state semifinal. ... Senior Dessie McCarty was the most valuable player last season's final for the Lady Warhawks.
-- Erick Taylor