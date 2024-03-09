A Central sweep





HOT SPRINGS -- Her smile couldn't have been any wider.

Running down the court one last time, the weight of anticipation overcame Little Rock Central senior Jordan Marshall.

Marshall's nine points and 12 rebounds led Central to a 58-40 win over Conway in the Class 6A girls state championship game Friday at Band OZK Arena, giving the Lady Tigers (19-12) their first state title.

"I don't even know what I was thinking about. I just know that we won," Marshall said with a smile. "I really don't even remember what I was thinking about, but we're the champions. That's it. And I'm glad that I ended my high school career with this championship, with the win and awesome teammates."

While the win, the history being made and the imminent MVP trophy were front of mind at that moment, Marshall quickly turned to what shaped her into the kind of player who could achieve all the above.

"I know that this game was so much bigger than me," she said. "It was so much bigger than us. All the seniors that I've played with and the people before me, they poured into me and they taught me so many things. So I feel like that's why we are successful right now."

With a week to prepare to face the defending state champion Lady Wampus Cats (26-7) for the third time this season -- after losing in the previous two -- fourth-year Lady Tigers Coach Marlon Williams had plenty of time to draw up a perfect game plan.

"We kind of wanted to junk the game up a little bit," Williams said. "We definitely wanted to use our size because that was our advantage, and it paid off."

There were no surprises in Friday's game -- not to Williams at least.

His team used its significant height advantage to make any inside shot difficult, throwing three players 5-10 or taller at the undersized Lady Wampus Cats.

That led Conway to shooting 20% (12 f 60) from the field, 9.5% (2 of 21) on three-point attempts and scoring a season-low 40 points.

"We struggled to get any sort of inside call," Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. "I thought we attacked the rim well, [but] we did not finish well, like we normally do. Their size makes you alter your shot. I think we expected the call at times under the rim, and I didn't think we did a good job of adjusting."

It took Central awhile to get its offense up to speed in order to create any separation. The Lady Tigers committed 12 turnovers in the first half and 25 for the game, but they took advantage of their chances from the free-throw line, hitting 21 of 22 attempts.

Senior guard Alivia Montgomery did much of the heavy lifting for the Lady Tigers on offense, scoring a game-high 19 points and hitting 3 three-pointers. Marshall added nine points, while Kiaya Davis added eight.

Conway, on the other hand, never found its groove. The Lady Wampus Cats made back-to-back shots just twice, and they missed their final 15 shots from the field as the Tigers ran away late.

Alexis Cox and Emerie Bohanon led Conway with 14 and 12 points, respectively, but they did so on a combined 8 of 40 from the field.

In four years, Williams has revitalized the Lady Tigers' program and taken them to where no Central girls team had been previously. He said he hopes the win is the next step toward Central becoming a perennial power like Conway.

"Hats off to Conway," Williams said. "They're an awesome team and great program. We're trying to get our program established like they have there. So tonight was the coming out party for us."





Little Rock Central’s Jordan Marshall did it all for the Lady Tigers on Friday night in their Class 6A championship victory over Conway in Hot Springs. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)









