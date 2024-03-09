Arkansas basketball falls in OT at No. 16 Alabama





The Arkansas men’s basketball lost its regular-season finale Saturday when it fell 92-88 in overtime to No. 16 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Razorbacks (15-16, 6-12 SEC) never trailed in regulation and led by as many as 15 early in the game.

Alabama took its first lead of the game in overtime on a free throw by Nick Pringle. It trailed 76-75 after a Makhi Mitchell dunk, but never trailed again after a Sam Walters three.

The Crimson Tide (21-10, 13-5) outscored the Razorbacks 18-14 in the extra period.

Khalif Battle led Arkansas in scoring for the fifth straight game with 22 points, and he led the team with seven rebounds. He went 5 for 16 from the field and 11 for 11 at the free-throw line. Makhi Mitchell (18), Tramon Mark (13) and Trevon Brazile (12) also scored in double figures for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas got off to a strong start on both sides of the ball. The Razorbacks shot almost 52% in the first half to Alabama’s 36%.

Arkansas got out to its largest lead of the game when El Ellis made a transition layup off a Davonte Davis steal and assist. The bucket put the Razorbacks up 36-21 with just under 6:30 to play in the half.

At that point, Arkansas had scored 11 points off 7 Alabama turnovers and were shooting 65% from the field. The Razorbacks had made 8 of 11 from the second media timeout of the half to the third to build the lead.

But after that media timeout with 6:23 left, Alabama heated up. The Crimson Tide went on an 11-2 run over about 3 1/2 minutes to cut the deficit to 38-32.

Arkansas had held Alabama guard Mark Sears, the SEC’s leading scorer, without a field goal attempt for about the first 8 1/2 minutes of the game. During the Tide’s run late in the half, however, Sears got back in the game.

He made a pair of three-pointers to contribute to that 11-2 run, then scored Alabama’s final 4 points of the half to send them to the locker room down 42-36. Sears finished with 22 points to lead Alabama. He went 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The good offensive start for Arkansas didn’t last through the second half. The Razorbacks shot 33% in the second half.

The colder shooting from Arkansas meant a back-and-forth second half in which the Crimson Tide would cut into the lead but then let the Razorbacks build it back up.

It started when Arkansas went through two scoring droughts of about three minutes early in the half broken up only by an Ellis jumper.

The dry spells allowed Alabama to put together a 10-2 run over almost five minutes. Back-to-back threes by Latrell Wrightsell had Arkansas’ lead down to 47-45 with about 14 minutes left in the game to cap that run.

With the help of six made free throws and a three and layup by Jeremiah Davenport, Arkansas managed to climb back in front by double digits over the next three minutes — before another Alabama run.

The Crimson Tide scored 8 unanswered points, including 6 by Sears, to pull within 60-57 with less than 9 minutes to play. Arkansas was able to reclaim a lead by as many as 7 twice more in the half with the help of more free throws, but Alabama made 3 three-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes. Wrightsell hit 2 threes, including the one that tied the game at 74 with 21 seconds to play.

That sent the game to the overtime period in which the Razorbacks struggled to get stops.



