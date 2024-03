Eureka Springs, circa 1965: John Agar's Land of Kong theme park opened near Beaver Lake Dam in the early 1960's, home to more than 100 concrete prehistoric creatures such as the shown: Phytosaur. The theme park closed in 2005, its dinosaurs deteriorating and being reclaimed by the forest.

