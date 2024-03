ASU men vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

WHAT Sun Belt Conference Tournament

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Fla.

RECORDS Arkansas State 16-15; Louisiana-Lafayette 19-13

SERIES Louisiana-Lafayette leads 62-30

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, Jonesboro

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Taryn Todd, 6-4, Jr.12.63.3

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Sr.12.12.8

G Derrian Ford, 6-3, So.10.44.6

G Freddy Hicks III, 6-6, Jr.9.84.9

F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, So.9.16.9

COACH Bryan Hodgson (16-15 in first season at Arkansas State and overall)

Louisiana-Lafayette

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Brandon Hardy, 6-3, Fr.4.21.2

G Michael Thomas, 6-1, Jr.6.01.2

F Kobe Julien, 6-6, Jr.17.44.8

F Joe Charles, 6-7, Jr.11.59.8

F Hosana Kitenge, 6-8, Jr.11.86.6

COACH Bob Marlin (266-188 in 14th season at Louisiana-Lafayette, 491-319 in 26th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUULL

79.0Points for76.3

77.6Points against71.1

+2.0Rebound margin-0.6

-1.5Turnover margin+3.2

44.2FG pct.45.5

34.93-pt pct.34.1

69.6FT pct.72.9

CHALK TALK After securing a No. 4 seed and a double-bye in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, Arkansas State opens tournament play against No. 5 seed Louisiana-Lafayette. ... The Ragin' Cajuns advanced to the quarterfinal round with a 80-66 win over No. 13 seed Coastal Carolina on Thursday. ... Louisiana-Lafayette won both of the meeting between the two teams in the regular season.

-- Mike Harley