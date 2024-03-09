Crashes in Hot Springs, near Fort Smith claim 2 lives

Two people were killed and another person was injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Friday evening, preliminary reports from law enforcement state.

Willis Kelvin, 32, of Alma died around 5:18 p.m. when the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving north at a high speed on U.S. 71 near Fort Smith left the road and crashed into a pole, a report from the Arkansas State Police states.

A passenger in the vehicle -- Cole Braxton, 30, of Fort Smith -- was taken to a Fort Smith hospital for treatment. Kelvin died at the scene.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Dianne Zimmerman, 63, of Arizona was crossing Airport Road in Hot Springs around 7:28 p.m. Friday when a 2023 GMC Yukon struck her as she darted across the roadway, a report from Hot Springs police states.

An officer investigating the collision reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.