Eight people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Paul Lange, 37, of 2401 S.W. Badger Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Lange was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Blake Tuck, 34, of 12075 Carr Place Road in Hindsville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Tuck was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

Colton Davis, 32, of 14539 Kelly Mount Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Thursday in connection with terroristic threatening, second-degree false imprisonment, third-degree domestic battery and interference with emergency communications. Davis was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Summer Maichle, 28, of 11526 N. Old Cincinnati Road in Lincoln, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of cocaine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Maichle was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Kristen Gilbreath, 49, of 3993 Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of terroristic threatening. Gilbreath was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Lincoln

Chad Donohew, 30, of 411 Shady St. in Lincoln, was arrested Thursday in connection with residential burglary, fleeing, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of theft by receiving, failure to pay fines and costs and violation of a suspended sentence. Donohew was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $10,830 bond.

Rogers

Rafael Ballesteros-Trujillo, 59, of 1913 S. N St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Ballesteros-Trujillo was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Travis Robbins, 53, of 516 Gordan St. in North Little Rock, was arrested Thursday in connection with robbery. Robbins was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.